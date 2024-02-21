Gowon: Nigerians Are Too Hard On Tinubu

Gen. Yakubu Gowon, the former Head of State on Wednesday said Nigerians are too hard on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who took over power as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 29, 2023.

General Gowon made this remark while speaking about the prevailing economic situation in the country with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Speaking with journalists after meeting with Tinubu, Gowon said the critiques directed towards Tinubu’s administration were typical of any Nigerian leader, emphasising that people should give the President enough time to handle the difficult challenges.

The former military leader claimed that the political situation inside ECOWAS, particularly with Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali now under the control of military juntas, was a major focus of his meeting with Tinubu.

He claimed to have taught the President important lessons about how to resolve the problems permanently.

Gowon noted, “This is my first visit to Mr President since the inauguration, but I was there at the inauguration to wish him well and all success. If you remember how busy he was after that, visitors, members of the government, various personalities, so I couldn’t see him. After that, I had to travel abroad, but from abroad, he was able to reach me on my birthday and after that interesting social media report that I was dead.

“But when I came back, I made a number of efforts, but unfortunately, I think because of his busy programme, it was not possible for me to see him.

“Luckily enough, this time he was able to allow me to see him and to discuss various matters, especially the issue of the ECOWAS problem at the moment, which I think needs to be resolved.

“And being the surviving leader or founding father of ECOWAS, I think we had to discuss some of his plans in order to see what could be done to bring the matter under control.

“So, this is what has brought me here, and we had a very interesting meeting, and I’m sure some of you have read reports that I refused to attend the ECOWAS conference, isn’t it? Is it you who did that report? Who did that? You know, I was trying to give the impression that it was me who was probably trying to sabotage ECOWAS.

“No, that is not the case. I think there was a miscommunication, but then it gave the opportunity for Mr. President to call me so that we could discuss what I was to do.

“So, the ECOWAS meeting was part of the discussion we had today. So that has been done and solved, and I hope that we can probably be able to have that message done later today at ECOWAS headquarters. Probably by 5 pm, they will let you know.”