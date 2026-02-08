A former Head of State, retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon, and former President Goodluck Jonathan have commended the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) for its efforts in shaping Nigeria’s moral and spiritual foundation.

The former leaders spoke at BSN’s 17th Founders’ Day Annual Lecture and Awards Ceremony, which concluded the organisation’s 60th anniversary celebration in Lagos.

Gowon, who is a Patron of BSN, said that national renewal should begin with moral renewal, adding that moral renewal should be anchored on hearts transformed by God’s Word.

He described the Bible as light in darkness and hope in despair, noting its growing relevance amid moral decline, conflict and misinformation.

Gowon praised BSN’s Bible translation, distribution and literacy programmes, as well as its engagement with schools, security agencies, prisons and displaced communities.

He called for stronger partnerships and support for BSN’s future initiatives, including the proposed Bible House project.

In a goodwill message, Jonathan, who is the Chairman of the occasion, said that BSN had quietly but powerfully shaped Nigeria’s moral conscience through Bible translation and literacy promotion.

Represented by retired Lt.-Col. Paul Obi, Jonathan highlighted the recent translation of the Bible into the Ogwe and Epie languages, pledging continued support to ensure their publication.

He said that faith-based institutions such as BSN had contributed significantly to national development by promoting integrity, compassion and justice.

Earlier, BSN Board Chairman, Bishop Timothy Banwo, said that the celebration was a reflection on lives touched, communities transformed and hope restored over decades. According to Banwo, legacy is built through consistent service, courageous leadership and commitment to a better future.

Delivering the lecture, Pastor Poju Oyemade of the Covenant Christian Centre described BSN as a stabilising moral force, likening its work to salt preserving society.

Oyemade said that translating the Bible into indigenous languages would strengthen accountability, discipleship and ethical values.

He noted that BSN had translated the Bible into over 27 Nigerian languages, calling it one of the most impactful evangelism efforts in the country.

The event also featured the presentation of awards to individuals and organisations recognised by BSN for service, integrity and commitment to humanity.