Gowon: How Clark Helped Nigeria Achieve Reconciliation After Civil War

…says his regime got a lot of “conscience pricking” from Soyinka, JP Clark, others

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd) on Thursday, paid glowing tributes to one of Nigeria’s most vocal critics, Chief Edwin Clark, saying the 96-year-old elder statesman deserved national honours for the roles he played in the implementation of the Reconciliation, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (3Rs) policy of the Federal Government after the 1967-1970 civil war in the country.

Gowon, who spoke in Abuja at the public presentation of the book, “Brutally Frank’ authored by Chief E.K. Clark, expressed appreciation to the nonagenarian for initiating reconciliation with the war-ravaged State East Central State and its people at the time. The former military leader also credited Clark as the one who started the exchange programmes among schools in the then Mid West, the North West, North East, and Benue Plateau States at that time.

“As erstwhile Commissioner for Education in the Mid-West State, he had gone ahead without pressure but with encouragement from me, Governor Samuel Ogbemudia and the Federal Government in initiating reconciliation with the war-ravaged states of the East Central and its people at the time.

As a matter of fact, he went to the extent of using his first daughter, now Mrs Rebecca Okorodudu, who was a teenager in one of the best schools in the Mid-West at the time as a kind of guinea pig, moving her to Queen’s School, Enugu, which had a great impact from the unfortunate years of conflict.

“As if that was not enough, he also extended a hand of solidarity to the northern States by sending hundreds of science teachers to various parts of the northern States from the Mid-West and also attracted some of their young persons and gave them places in the best schools in his home state,” he said.

Gowon said that the 1970s was a period in which Nigeria emerged from its most challenging political turmoil and needed great dexterity and empathy in the arduous task of reconciliation, rehabilitation, reintegration, reconstruction and rebuilding the bonds of oneness.

According to him, he had an exceptional cabinet of some of the best personalities that the country ever produced including Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, Chief Dapa Biriye, Dr. Graham Douglas, Admiral Akinwale Wey, Chief Anthony Enahoro and a team of dedicated civil servants.

However, he said, the sudden exit of the then Minister of Information, Enahoro from the cabinet necessitated a headhunt for another capable hand from Mid West State.

“The need to fill in the void created by Chief Enahoro’s exit was what gave E.K. the job of Minister in the government which I headed. There was no better Nigerian for the job of information Minister at that time when we needed to show our warmness and empathy for one another as a people. He did the same for the East-Central States, sending help to the University and other institutions in the war-affected areas.

“He became my confidant and the voice of the government, fearlessly defending the government and projecting its image. I found comfort in discussing government and other issues with E.K., most amicably at all times. He was helpful not only in explaining government policies and programmes and in the effort to rebuild our unity in the country. I also found him useful in our vision of building a common identity within the West

Africa sub-region. I, therefore, found his personality and persuasive skill an asset in visiting various West African countries to canvass the need for us to have a common sub-regional body which today is known as ECOWAS,” he said.

The former military leader confessed that he ruled Nigeria at one of the most difficult times in the history of the country. During that period, he said, he got a lot of “conscience pricking and encouragement” from personalities such as Wole Soyinka, John Pepper Clark and other “men of great letters.”

He said that even though they were “pungent and rabidly critical of those of us who were in uniforms and jackboots,” he greatly enjoyed the favour of their very useful and constructive contributions.

Gowon described the book, “Brutally Frank”, as a very useful chronicle of what had transpired in Nigeria during the days the author was in public service and after he had gone to pursue other endeavours of life.

He expressed hope that the younger generations will be better informed on those experiences which have brought the country to what it is today.

The event attracted the cream la cream of Nigeria’s political, traditional and economic leaders who took turns to eulogise him and pay deserving tributes to his towering legacy of national service.