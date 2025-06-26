Gowon And His Burden Of History

Share

General Yakubu Gowon, a general and former head of state of Nigeria, is a lucky man but certainly an unhappy man. Lucky in the sense that fate catapulted him to heights of life he never dreamt of but unhappy because having not acquitted himself creditably in those areas of life fate thrusted him thereby exposing his weaknesses that form part of the culture of mediocrity Britain instituted while departing Nigeria as colonizer the burden of history weigh heavily on him.

What many Nigerians have failed to understand is that Nigeria is neither an African dream nor project. It was a British intention and project as posited by Tafawa Balewa in 1947. Britain never created Nigeria as a nation-state for the well-being and progress of its people.

The whole object of creating Nigeria was to advance the economic and geo-political interests of Britain. So, between 1851 and 1914 when Britain carried out serial conquests, plunder and exploitation of over 300 ethnic African communities and eventually forced them into a nationstate there were no altruistic good desired out of these efforts.

And Gowon and all his comrades recruited into the Royal Niger Company Constabulary later West Africa Frontier Force which metamorphosed into the Nigerian armed forces and police were instruments of conquest and plunder in the hands of Britain to hold the people in subjugation and slavery.

That was the tradition and institution Gowon and his comrades in the Nigerian armed forces and police proudly hold commissions to uphold. Nigeria as constituted and operated is not a country of free people. It was British slave colony which it proudly decolonised in 1960 and handed over to a selectand-trusted caretakers.

When it was decolonising, Britain’s major worry was on how to maintain Nigeria in its forced unity as it correctly feared that Nigeria would disintegrate within five years after independence. Are all these not contained in British declassified imperial documents published in 2000 by the London University.

So, when Nigeria unravelled Britain weighed into the conflageration to take advantage. When Major Chukwuma Nzeogwu-led soldiers overthrew the Nigerian government and General Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi took over, Britain was not happy because Ironsi, an Igbo took over the government and as a result, Britain never diplomatically recognised his government.

The propaganda that Nzeogwu coup was an “Igbo coup” to dominate Nigeria was orchestrated by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) after Brigadier Babafemi Ogundipe stated so in an interview in London.

General Gowon stated in the interview that Biafra War was fought to preserve Nigerian unity but what type of unity did Gowon fight for and achieve?

From then on, Britain worked up Northern Nigeria until they organised and executed the July 1966 countercoup and Britain and USA were at hand to stop the Major Murtala Mohammed junta from carrying out their sole agenda of seceding to form the Republic of Northern Nigeria.

Britain and the US, through their High Commissioner (CummingsBruce) and Ambassador (Elbert Mathews), imposed then Col. Yakubu Gowon as Head of State to restore the battered country on British-instituted neo-colonial state structure and constitutional framework.

These historical facts are well known to General Gowon and whether he knows or not, these facts are open and known to warrant his poor revisionism during his Arise TV interview. It is irony of fate that God has preserved Gowon into his nonagenarian years to behold the crumbling empire Britain and US helped him to build and preserve.

General Gowon stated in the interview that Biafra War was fought to preserve Nigerian unity but what type of unity did Gowon fight for and achieve? Is he happy with the unity and peace of the graveyard he fought and imposed on Nigeria.

Gowon’s unity and peace are not only hurting the Igbo, his Tarok, and other Plateau, Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa and Kaduna tribes are the worst victims to the extent that his comrade, General TY Danjuma cried out that the Nigerian armed forces are complicit in what he called “Fulanisation and Islamization agenda.” But why is it difficult for Gowon to correctly appreciate Nigerian history and accept his errors and blunders in the events leading to the Biafra War and consequential catastrophe?

I presume, the burden of history has been too heavy for him. Nigeria ‘unity’ war was not Gowonic agenda. It was British agenda prosecuted on premise that if the Igbo are destroyed, Nigeria’s troubles would be over but the Igbo survived. Nigeria is more disunited now than in 1967 or thereafter.

Like General Olusegun Obasanjo observed in his books that left for Nigerian leaders alone, the troubles of 1966- 1967 would have been solved without degenerating to the Biafra War. Does Gowon agree with this salient opinion? Gowon’s interpretation of the Aburi Accord flies in the face of the record. The Aburi Accord was a signed agreement with each party having a copy.

Decentralisation of armed forces was agreed but Gowon returned to dissemble and finally repudiated that key term. If he does not know, that Aburi Accord was the only constitutional arrangement freely made and agreed to by Nigerian representatives. The present Nigerian unity was an offshoot of Britain’s 1861-1914 conquest and colonisation. Nigeria is not a free state under the present legal order, and will never be.

Gowon justified his starvation policy against Biafran civilian population claiming Ojukwu did not provide corridor for relief but was the liberated areas of Igbo land free from kwashiorkor and maltreatment?

After the defeat of Biafra, what ‘unity’ and ‘peace’ did Gowon desire when he dispossessed the Igbo people of their bank holdings leaving them with a flat £20 regardless of amount of money in bank savings, the cleansing of Igbo people from South Eastern State (Cross River and Akwa Ibom) and Rivers State where their landed property were confiscated and legitimated by Gowon’s Abandoned Property Decree of 1970.

God’s natural justice preserved Generals Gowon and TY Danjuma and their comrades to witness and experience the dysfunctional and broken country they created. The burden of Nigerian history is obviously too heavy for Gowon. I pity him!

