Govts Should Ensure Equitable Distribution of 5bn Palliative To Vulnerable – ANEEJ

The African Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ) on Thursday pleaded that state governments should ensure the N5 billion marked for each state and the FCT, Abuja by the Federal Government as Palliative for the fuel subsidy removal is equitably distributed among the vulnerable in the country.

The Executive Director of ANEEJ, Rev David Ugolor, made the call while speaking with Journalists at a Press Briefing to disclose the progress made so far in the implementation of the Enhancing Social Protection Programme in Nigeria ( ESPPIN ) a project by ANEEJ

He said that poverty among the 213.4 million Nigerians has become multidimensional and needs a level of sincerity on the part of the government to tackle the menace.

“The fight against poverty remains one of our society’s most pressing challenges, particularly in regions where a substantial portion of the population is living in poverty.

“Nigeria, with its 213.4 million – strong population, faces this stark reality. Approximately 63 % ( 133 million people ) live in multidimensional poverty, experiencing deprivations that underscore the urgency of robust intervention.

“Certainly, the sudden removal of fuel subsidy only increases these numbers exponentially as the cost of living is at a very worrisome level, one of the worst since Nigeria gained independence in 1960.

“To address the increasing poverty level in Nigeria, the Federal Government designed several interventions such as the National Social Investment Programme ( NSIP ), an ambitious effort aimed at improving the lives of the most vulnerable citizens.

“The National Social Investment Programme, often lauded as one of Africa’s largest social protection programme , is a beacon of hope for millions.

“With an annual allocation exceeding $ 1 billion , this programme transcends mere budgetary figures ; it symbolizes our shared commitment to uplifting the less fortunate and creating a stronger, more equitable society.

“Against this backdrop, the Enhancing Social Protection Policies in Nigeria ( ESPPIN ) Project emerged as a civil society effort to complement the efforts of both the national and sub-national governments in tackling poverty ”

“I urge governments at all levels to ensure equitable distribution of the #5billion Palliative from the federal government to the states.

He, also stated that ANEEJ, with support from Bread for the World ( Germany ) and the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office, took the helm of this three-year project ( 2020-2023 ) to enhance the implementation of the Social Investment Programme across Nigeria.

“The ESPPIN project is being implemented in 5 states ( Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Ekiti, ) and the Federal Capital Territory and ANEEJ is working with CSO partners such as Community Empowerment and Development Initiative ( CEDI ), International Peace and Civic Responsibility Centre ( IPCRC ), Awka, Anambra State, Development Initiators, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State and the New Initiative for Social Development (NISD).

“The final external evaluation of the project has just been completed as part of the project Monitoring, Evaluation, Research and Learning ( MERL ) processes.

The report shows that the ESPPIN project which began in 2020 has yielded some remarkable outcomes. Aligned with our goal, we played a key role in advocating for the harmonization of Social Protection Bills at the National Assembly and aligning same with the National Social Protection Policy which we canvassed for a review.”