Govts Alerted On Implications Of Having More Universities Without Adequate Planning

A professor of history, Akinjide Osuntokun has drawn the attention of government at all levels to the Critical implications of establishing more Universities at both the Federal and State levels without adequate planning and proper Funding.

The Don who spoke on Sunday stated that such an act is inimical to the prospect of the future generation, calling on relevant authorities to “please spare the future generation by allowing serious planning to precede the establishment of new university.”

Osuntokun declared that adequate funding of the ivory towers is crucial in the affairs of all institutions, saying capital deficiency would make such citadels of learning crumble.

The elder statesman spoke on Saturday in Ikere-Ekiti during the maiden convocation ceremony of Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti (BOUESTI), Ekiti state.

Osuntokun, who was the Guest Lecturer at the event, delivered a Lecture titled: ‘Nigeria Within the Context of Global University Development ‘

He urged relevant authorities, including the National and State Assemblies in Nigeria, to implement a proper funding plan before the establishment of new institutions.

“Don’t establish new universities all the time and not be able to fund them. Why establish new universities when you can’t fund them?

“What’s the probability of survival when there’s no money? Universities are established as part of after-dinner speeches.

“The Senate, please spare the future generation by allowing serious planning to precede the establishment of new university”.

“There may be more Universities, we welcome it, but what is the probability of survival where there is no money.

“Former President, Good luck Jonathan on one night after dinner speech in 2013 announced the opening of eleven Federal Universities already and announced the Vice Chancellors of these Universities and handed over to them one billion naira each for their initial take off.

“There were no plans, no governing Councils that were to guide the orderly development of these Universities and some of the Vice Chancellors had never done this kind of job before or been in any University Senate or Council of a University as some were recruited from abroad. ”

A legal luminary and the chancellor of BOUESTI, Wole Olanipekun, advocated adequate funding for the Institution and other state-owned Universities, calling on the state government and donor agencies, among others, to come to the aid of the citadel of learning.

This, according to him, would enable BOUESTI to deliver quality and functional education with adequate infrastructural developments in place.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that education is a collective responsibility, calling for harmonization of efforts across all strata of the society.

“It is expected that BOUESTI, being a State-owned University, should enjoy some level of funding and support from the Ekiti State Government.

“As a child gazes into the eyes of his mother, seeking comfort in her embrace, his heart finds the world within her touch, for in her arms all needs are met, so does BOUESTI look into the eyes of the State Government under the vibrant and dynamic leadership of our State Governor.

“To other stakeholders -donor agencies, parents, alumni and friends of the University, please come to ‘Our Macedonia’ and help us. Like the rivers that nourish the earth, your contributions will sustain the growth and impact of BOUESTI for generations to come.”

The Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, applauded the giant strides of Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji in the educational sector, saying his investment in the ministry would be replicated in his governed state.

Governor Oyebanji, who also graced the event, is the Visitor of BOUESTI.

Mbah described education as a core foundation for the development of human capital, adding that his state government has allocated over 33% of its 2025 budget, totaling N971bn, to education.

The governor stated these shortly after he was decorated with the honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters (DHL) in recognition of his contributions to society and humanity.

“I want to congratulate my fellow awardees who are here today and to the graduands. Congratulations to you. This is an end to a remarkable journey but a new beginning to go out and believe in your worth and dignity; let nobody make you interior without your consent.

“I want to commend the Ekiti State Governor for his enduring reform and sustained investment in education.

“There’s no better investment than education. What you are doing in education reminds us that education is the core foundation for the development of any human capital.

“It’s going to further recommit us in my own state to continue to invest in education as our life blood. That’s why we are spending over 33% of our total budget to education”. Mbah added

The University graduated 38 First Class students, 425 Second Class Upper, 586 Second Class Lower and 60 Third Class, out of the overall 1,109 graduating students.

The graduating students consist of 172 students of College of Education, 392 of College of Science, 499 of College of Social and Management Sciences and 46 of the College of Technology.

Other personalities decorated with honorary doctorate degrees include: the Ogoga of Ikere-Ekiti, Oba Adejimi Alagbado, the Chancellor of Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti (EKSU), Tunji Olowolafe and the lawmaker representing Niger East Senatorial District, Sani Musa.

Other important dignitaries at the event included Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, and Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Monisade Afuye, among others.

