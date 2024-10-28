Govt Won’t Condone Deliberate Sabotage, Destruction Of Public Utilities, Tinubu Warns

Share

...directs speedy restoration of electricity in the north

President Bola Tinubu has warned that the government would no longer tolerate deliberate Sabotage and destruction of public utilities by hoodlums in the country.

The President gave this warning on the heels of the vandalization of the Shiroro-Kaduna power transmission line which threw most northern states into darkness in the last one week.

Concerned by the development, the President summoned the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu and the Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu to a meeting at the Presidential Villa where he ordered them to work alongside other relevant agencies to speed up the pace of work to restore electricity to all the affected states in the North.

According to a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President was saddened by the reports of vandalism and wilful destruction of power infrastructure and other public assets that caused the unfortunate blackout.

While Adelabu briefed on efforts made by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to repair the damaged Shiroro-Kaduna transmission lines, the President directed a long-term solution to the problem.

He charged TCN engineers not to relent in bringing immediate relief to the people who needed electricity to sustain their social and economic activities.

To ensure that restoration work continued unhindered, the President ordered the NSA to work with the Army and Air Force to deploy adequate security personnel, including aerial cover, to protect the engineers who are fixing the damaged transmission line.

He implored traditional rulers, community leaders, and other leaders of thought to work with security agencies to protect public assets and infrastructure

Share

Please follow and like us: