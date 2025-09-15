Govt Won’t Allow Any Pilgrim To Abscond To Israel – Minister

…We shall arrest, prosecute Guarantors -Pilgrims Board

The Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, on Monday warned that the government would not tolerate any act of abscondment from pilgrimage, admonishing that Pilgrims should be good ambassadors of FCT and Nigeria at large.

Mahmoud, who disclosed this in Abuja, at the pre-departure orientation program for over 142 intending Christian Pilgrims to the Kingdom of Jordan and the State of Israel, warned that stringent measures have been instituted to prevent abscondment and every other act capable of bringing disrepute to the country.

The Minister urged all intending Pilgrims to exhibit characters that will portray the country positively and also enhance personal dignity while in the holy land.

She urged them to pray fervently for President Bola Tinubu and all members of the Renewed Hope Agenda team, for continued effective governance and delivery of democratic benefits to the people.

Mahmoud said, “ The occasion of this pre-departure orientation program is a demonstration of the government’s commitment to the spiritual well-being of the people.

“ For some of you who might be contemplating absconding or indulging in any acts that are inimical to the name of our dear country, you should have a rethink because this will not be accepted at any rate. The federal government of Nigeria has put in effective proactive machinery to counter such efforts.

I sincerely hope that this pilgrimage will provide you with unique and rewarding encounters as we await your safe return home”, she added.

Meanwhile, the FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board has said that while it doesn’t envisage any case of abscondment, individuals who make such an attempt would put their guarantors in jeopardy.

The Acting Director of the Board, Gloria Dandam, said that for many years, FCT has achieved a great feat by not recording any abscondment of Pilgrims, but should there be any case, guarantors of those who absconded would be arrested and prosecuted.

She said, “Right now, in FCT alone, we have 142 pilgrims who have paid to take off, but we have other states joining us. Your guarantors were made to fill out the forms so that if you don’t come back, we’ll know who to hold.

“ If you don’t come back, we hold the person to ransom, we can take him to court, and charge him, because he has signed for somebody who absconded”, Dandam added.