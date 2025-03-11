Govt Vows To Address North East Energy Challenges

Share

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling the energy challenges plaguing the North-East region, ensuring that clean energy becomes accessible and affordable for all.

Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, made this pledge during the launch of the North-East Decade of Gas Clean Cooking (LPG) Grassroots Penetration Programme in Maiduguri, Borno State, according to a statement by his spokesman, Louis Ibah.

The minister acknowledged the significant energy challenges faced by the North-East and expressed determination to make clean energy accessible and affordable.

Ekpo said: “The Decade of Gas Initiative is designed to transform Nigeria into a gas-powered economy, and this event demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensuring no region is left behind.

As we distribute these LPG cylinders today, I urge beneficiaries to seize this opportunity for a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle.

“The government’s commitment to making LPG available and affordable for all Nigerians is unwavering. Through collaborative efforts, we can achieve our vision of a gas-powered Nigeria.”

Ekpo lauded Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, for his unwavering support towards the initiative. He said that the clean cooking initiative, conceived by President Bola Tinubu, aims to convert 250,000 homes per year to the use of LPG, also known as cooking gas.

