Gov’t Urges Deltans to Apply for Defence Academy Admission, Navy Special Enlistment

Delta State Government has urged eligible and qualified Deltans to apply for the ongoing admission into the Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA, Kaduna; for the 76th Regular Course which commenced on Monday, 30th October 2023, to end on Tuesday, 30th April 2024.

In the same vein, Interested and qualified candidates Delta State origin are also advised to apply online for the Nigerian Navy Special Enlistment Exercise, for the Direct Short Service Commission Course 29, which commenced on Wednesday 27th December, 2023, to close on Wednesday, 7th February, 2024.

A statement by the Chief Executive Officer of Delta State Orientation Bureau, DSOB, and Executive Assistant on Communication to the Governor, Dr Wilfred Latimore Oghenesivbe said qualified Deltans are advised to visit the application portal on the website of the Nigerian Defence Academy at; www.ndaapplica- tions.net to register by clicking or selecting the “PURCHASE ACCESS CODE” to fill their details and pay the sum of N3,500 (Three Thousand, Five Hundred Naira) only to obtain ORDER ID and REMITA RETRIEVAL REFERENCE (RRR) Code.

The state government further stated that all applicants must apply in the 2024 Joint Admissions And Matriculation Examination (JAMB), and choose NDA as their first choice of institution, adding that, applicants are expected to also sit for the JAMB UNIFIED TERTIARY MATRICULATION EXAMINATION (UTME).

It said, only those who scored 210 points for Engineering and 180 points for Arts, Social Science and Science courses shall be enabled to print the Screening Test Admission Card, and be considered for the screening test, to hold on Saturday, 25th May, 2024; and the usual venue for Delta State candidates is the Army Day Secondary School, Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport (NASST), Ug- bowo, Benin City, Edo State.