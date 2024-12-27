Govt Urged To Collaborate With NGOs To Address Poverty

Share

The Founder of the MOK Foundation, Quantity Surveyor Muyideen Okunlola Kayode, has enjoined the three tiers of government in Nigeria to strengthen collaboration with private individuals and organisations involved in grassroots philanthropy to address the socio-economic challenges the nation is grappling with.

Kayode made this call while delivering a keynote address at the Strategic Media Seminar organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sobi FM Chapel, on Friday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

He noted that, while government-driven social investment programmes such as the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) have been instrumental in supporting a huge vulnerable population, significant gaps still remain, leaving many underserved.

He said: “Despite Nigeria being Africa’s largest economy, we still grapple with poverty, inequality, and social injustice.

“Government programmes, though well-intentioned, cannot sufficiently cater to the needs of all vulnerable groups. This is where private grassroots philanthropy becomes essential.”

Kayode, who said that grassroots philanthropic voluntary contributions from individuals and organisations had been filling the void left by government programmes, lamented that the

lack of synergy between government initiatives and private efforts often leads to inefficiencies and duplications.

The Keynote Speaker, however, emphasised the critical role of the media in bridging these gaps, urging journalists to amplify the needs of underserved populations, facilitate collaboration between stakeholders, and hold both government and private philanthropists accountable.

“The media has a watchdog role that ensures transparency and effectiveness in social investment programmes. By fostering public awareness and facilitating dialogue among stakeholders, the media can create a platform for impactful collaborations,” he stated.

Kayode, who revealed how his MOK Foundation has assisted over 29,000 people in Kwara State over the past 18 months, said his foundation has leveraged local and mainstream media platforms to publicise its activities, ensuring that the public remains informed and engaged.

“The MOK Foundation was born out of a desire to alleviate the financial burdens of individuals and groups. The media has been instrumental in amplifying our efforts, and we look forward to a sustained partnership with media strategists,” he said.

Kayode urged the government to actively engage with private philanthropists to develop coordinated frameworks that maximise impact, said “collaboration between government programmes and grassroots philanthropists will reduce duplication and inefficiencies, creating a more just and equitable society”.

He called on all stakeholders, including the media, to play their roles in creating a society where no one is left behind.

“Together, we can bridge the gap between government programmes and private philanthropic gestures for the collective good of Nigerians,” he added.

Share

Please follow and like us: