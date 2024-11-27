Govt To Reintroduce Traffic Safety Programme In Schools

Share

The Lagos State Government, through its Ministry of Transportation, says it will reintroduce its school safety traffic advocacy programme, aimed at enhancing student safety and promoting responsible road use.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr Sola Giwa, made this known in a statement by Mrs Bolanle Ogunlola, the Deputy Director, Public Affairs of the ministry, yesterday in Lagos.

Giwa said the initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Transportation, aimed to instil traffic safety awareness among students, teachers, and parents across the state.

He said the programme would not only educate students on traffic rules, but also equip schools with the knowledge needed to foster a culture of safety.

“Government has identified lack of traffic knowledge and poor road attitudes as key issues contributing to gridlock and road safety concerns.

“The initiative is a comprehensive traffic safety education programme for students in public and private primary and secondary schools, aimed at catching them young,” Giwa said.

The special adviser said that the programme would also foster safety consciousness, and promote responsible road use by these categories of students, instilling values in them at early age.

He said the re-unveiling of the advocacy programme underscored the state government’s renewed commitment to traffic safety education, representing a significant step toward ensuring safer roads for Lagos residents and creating a traffic-conscious generation.

