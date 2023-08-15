Govt To Provide Fund’s For SMEs In Anambra

In a bid to support and grow industries and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Anambra State, the state government has promised to do everything necessary to support indigenous investments and businesses in the state.

The Anambra State Commissioner for Industry Mr Christian Udechukwu made the assertion in Awka when the CEO of Obi & Chi Investments paid him a courtesy visit.

Udechukwu stressed that the business policy of the Anambra State government is designed to support and promote industries and SMEs through access to logistic hubs and credit facilities.

He added that the State government will support them through the Anambra State Small Business Agency funds and Bank of Industry (BOI) intervention loans at one-digit interest rates.

However, the Commissioner urged businesses in the state to maintain clear accounts and bookkeeping records, to enhance their eligibility for loans, and to accelerate the growth and expansion of their companies.

Also, on the visit, Mr Obiora Osuigwe appreciated the State government and the Commissioner for their efforts, and expressed readiness to leverage the industrialization policies to grow business and create employment, in the state”, he added.