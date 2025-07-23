Govt To Inaugurate 5 Major Roads In Alimosho

The Lagos State Government has announced the planned completion and proposed inauguration of five key road projects in Alimosho Local Government Area by the final quarter of 2025.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Engr. Olufemi Daramola, made this known yesterday, during an inspection tour of the ongoing road projects.

He stated that the projects reaffirms the commitment of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration to statewide infrastructural development. Currently at various stages of completion, The projects include: Rehabilitation of Ijegun– Ijagemo Road.

Construction of the Ile Eja Network of Roads, comprising Ile Eja, Olaiya, Ajibola Hassan–Alhaji Mustapha– Olu Adeyanju, with a bridge link to Rabiatu Ogedengbe and construction of the Akesan–Igando Road.

He added that the road projects form part of the ongoing drive by the administration of the governor to open up inner-city routes and connect communities across Lagos through sustainable infrastructure development.

Speaking during the inspection tour, Daramola, expressed satisfaction with its progress so far. He said the road infrastructure aligns with the Lagos State Transport Master Plan aimed at improving connectivity and easing traffic flow across the state.