…says Nigeria may witness revolution

A former Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Idada Ikponmwen (rtd), has warned that Nigeria may witness a violent revolution unless some drastic measures are urgently taken by the government to halt the tide of violence sweeping across the country. Ikponmwen, a security strategist and lawyer who spoke to Saturday Telegraph on the state of the nation, described the current security situation in Nigeria as very worrisome, given the upsurge in the attacks on schools and churches, mass abduction of students and the killing of those who try to prevent the terrorist groups from carrying out their dastardly actions. Excerpts:

What’s your position on the declaration of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern by the United States?

It’s worrisome. It shows that they do not believe that we are on the right path. When the US designates you as a Country of Particular Concern it means that your situation is problematic and worrisome if not deplorable. It means that the condition here is horrible, worrisome and intolerable.

That’s what it means and that is not good for us. When country like Nigeria that is supposed to be a leading country in Africa is declared a place of Particular Concern, it is nothing for anybody to be joyful about. It throws a big challenge.

Not only does it discredit our government, it also portrays our leadership as bad and not doing the right thing. Just take for example, these issues of insurgency and targeted killings which made the United States of America to issue some threats that they will intervene in Nigeria if our government continues to do nothing about the issue, then, there is a real problem.

If the American government, whether it is the Executive or the Legislature, is taking our matter that seriously, then we can’t be dismissing the issue or taking the matter lightly.

Why do I say so? America has done it before. In the past, America had gone to Panama and arrested the President, Manuel Noriega and took him to America for trial on drug charges. So, the recent re-designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern shows that more and more, the world is becoming a global village. We can no longer run our country as if we are on a different planet.

But the Federal Government has denied the allegations levelled against it and is challenging the US move to intervene in what they consider as the internal affairs of a sovereign nation. What do you think?

What is democracy? What is sovereignty? When you are talking about democracy and sovereignty of a country, you’re talking about the wellbeing of the people. The American democracy was built on the need to emanci- pate the people and provide security and happiness to its people.

So if in our own democracy, a good number of the people are not happy because their lives and property are not secured; they are afraid at home, they’re afraid on the road, they’re afraid in schools, they’re afraid in the churches and afraid in the mosques, then there’s no government in the true sense of it There is no government if those in positions of authority cannot guarantee the security and wellbeing of the people.

The Nigerian Constitution says that the security and welfare of the citizens is the primary purpose of government.

Now issues of democracy and democratic practices are now of global concern and our government can no longer hide under sovereignty and the principle of non- interference to whatever they like. They can no longer allow our citizens to be slaughtered like rams by terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements without repercussions.

Some Nigerians, especially the politicians are backing the government on its anti-US position on this matter. How do you see this scenario?

I have also read what so many Nigerians have said in favour of the threats by President Donald Trump of the United States and I think I can remember one man who said that, If it takes a bully for the situation in Nigeria to be addressed let it be so. In other words, if the rulers cannot guarantee the good of the country, then let the people who want to help come to our rescue.

I don’t know what is happening in your part of the country but I know that in most parts, nothing good is happening.

We have no roads, no clean water, no electricity and most importantly, no security. Everybody caters for himself. So what is the essence of having the government if it cannot provide for its citizens, the basic things of life? If a government can’t guarantee the safety, security and welfare of the citizens then it is not worth being called a government.

These days, I don’t know how many people sleep with their two eyes closed across the country. In many places, people are frustrated and are doing things as if there is no law and order. Some state governors may be trying their best but I don’t think that what we have currently is what we bargained for when this democracy started.

Talking about insecurity, things seem to be going out of hands even while the government is still battling to refute the allegations of alleged Christian Genocide, there has been more abductions of school pupils, more attacks on churches, and even a high ranking military officer was ambushed, captured and killed. What do think is happening with our security especially given the alleged internal sabotage?

During President Goodluck Jonathan’s time he said there were Boko Haram elements in his government and he must have spoken from the information and intelligence at his disposal. What he meant was that the terrorists and their sympathisers had infiltrated his cabinet, the Army, Navy Airforce, Judiciary and even the legislature.

At that time, America came and they wanted to help us rescue the Chibok girls who were abducted by the Boko Haram insurgents. The US and some members of our military were making plans to send troops to the location where the girls were being held and had agreed that they were going to use a safe meth- od to rescue them rather than having a direct confrontation with the terrorists. In fact they were to spray a special gas around the camp to send everyone to sleep.

However, before they could launch the operation, the plan of action had been leaked and while doing their surveillance, they found the Boko Haram terrorists were wearing masks to shield them from the gas. Which means they had been informed about the plan to attack them. Who informed them? It must be insiders within the security forces. But it is not a total surprise because even among the twelve apostles of Jesus’s Christ, there was one called Judas Iscariot.

I really pity Nigeria. I’m worried for Nigeria. I do not see any strategy, any determination, any willpower on the part of the ruling elite, that will stop the present trend. I can’t see it. I don’t see it. I’m not going to blame any particular individual, I don’t want to blame any security organisation, but I know things are not working the way they should in this country.

This is my worry. It is often said that people get the government that they deserve. We need serious men and women in leadership positions.

We need serious minded leaders who will make us feel that we have a government. I do not think that many Nigerians feel that they have a government in this country. The military may be doing their best but the military is only part of the whole system. No part of a system can be better than the whole.

Under this piteous scenario, should we as Nigerians back Trump on his plans to send US security forces to take out the terrorists, insurgents and bandits making life difficult for the people of this country?

If it takes a Trump to solve our security problems, let it be. Let it be. If we are not going to have a peaceful change, a violent revolution is bound to ensue, sooner or later. But a violent revolution will be tragic because you may know when it starts but you won’t know when, where and how it will stop When a violent revolution starts, even the man riding the smallest car would be seen as an oppressor and an enemy by those at the bottom of the social ladder.

Even while we were in the University, we used to discuss in our tutorials whether our country should take the path of revolution or peaceful change.

The predominance of opinion was that we should try to avoid revolution because the cost would be terrible. So, I still hold the opinion that a violent revolution which appears to be the only option left for us at this time, will be terrible. So from now, let the leaders sit up.

Let them have the will power to do what is right. Let them curb all avenues for corruption because corruption is at the bottom of our problems. Let them curb it and let them make sure that we do not have a revolution.

They must create the environment for good governance to thrive and ensure that the security and welfare of all citizens are guaranteed as enshrined in our constitution.

This is the only way a revolution can and will be avoided. The leadership must resolve to do the right thing. Nobody should aspire to any leadership or rulership position if he knows he hasn’t go the capacity to do the job.

Following the worsening security situation across Nigeria, some persons are suggesting that we return to the experiment that we had during the Jonathan era where some mercenaries were engaged to fight Boko Haram. Do you think this option should be explored now?

Well, I can tell you very frankly that I cannot bear any testimony to the resort to mercenaries solving any problem of insurgency in Nigeria. I remember the Jonathan era very well. It is not the issue of mercenaries that is the panacea to our insecurity, it is not. The mercenaries, are merchant, military contractors.

What concerns them is the money they get. Whereas when it comes to soldiers of a country fighting, what’s important is their belief in the cause that they are fighting for, their commitment to the cause of securing their country.

We need Nigerian people, Nigerian soldiers, and people of various security organizations to be committed and to do their work properly, for us to have effective security. So, I say no, a capital no, prominent no to the issue of mercenaries.

The answer to Nigeria’s security problems are replicated in so many documents, in the National War College, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, in the Ministry of Defence, and in so many other organizations.

There are papers that have been written by participants in Kuru, participants in War College, they are all there but nobody is doing anything about them. I would advice that those papers should be dug up and if possible let a committee be set up to study them and come out with the vital ones that will make Nigeria move forward in terms of security.

Now, having said that, let me also say this, the average Nigerian today is poor, is frustrated, hungry, tired, he is not happy and proud to be a Nigerian because he doesn’t see the impact of government on his life and life of his family.

The average Nigerian today is poorly paid that is if he has a job at all. The average security operative, soldier, police, NSCDC, FRSC, they are all suffering on poor pay and they have no hope that tomorrow will be better when in service or when they leave service.

The average security operative today, when he looks at the lives of those who have left the service, I’m talking about his older colleagues, he does not see anything to be proud of. How can a man leave the service, the security service and when he retires, he has nothing to show for it. And yet the government says we are taking professionalism of the military men and security men seriously, is that not a joke?