Govt Taking US Designation Of Nigeria As CPC Seriously – Idris

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said that the Federal Government is taking the recent designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) by the United States seriously and is taking necessary steps to protect the lives of citizens.

Idris disclosed that the government has begun diplomatic engagements with the United States to address the concerns raised, stressing that officials are handling the situation with calmness and responsibility, not panic.

Recall that the President of the United States had recently designated Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern, citing alleged persecution of Christians and threatening sanctions and possible military action against the country.

Speaking with journalists after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, Idris confirmed that the matter was discussed extensively at the meeting.

“Yes, indeed, that came up during deliberations at the Federal Executive Council meeting. The most important thing to note is that the Government of Nigeria is responding to the genuine concerns raised,” he said.

“Politics aside, we are taking the issues seriously. Even before the events of the last few days, government has been fully committed to ensuring that Nigeria is safe for everyone. The killing of even one Nigerian citizen is of concern to the government, and our constitution guarantees everyone the right to worship freely. The Federal Government remains committed to upholding that right.”

Idris emphasized that despite security challenges, the administration remains stable and focused.

“The government of Nigeria is very stable. The President is calm, the Federal Executive Council members are calm. This is not to trivialize the issue — yes, there are security concerns, yes, people are being killed in parts of the country, but government is taking deliberate measures to checkmate that. These efforts are being pursued with a deep sense of responsibility and balance,” he stated.

The Minister assured that government’s response would reflect Nigeria’s dignity and sovereignty while maintaining productive international partnerships.

“We are responding to these issues in a manner that reflects who we are as a country — maintaining our respect and dignity, while welcoming partnerships from the international community to tackle terrorism and violent extremism.

“These are global problems. We have porous borders, and that’s why Nigeria is cooperating with regional and international partners, including the United States. Channels of communication have already been opened, and we prefer that this situation be resolved diplomatically,” Idris explained.

He reiterated that the Federal Government would continue to engage constructively with all partners to address both internal and external concerns about security and human rights.

“There is no panic mode here. We are responding responsibly, steadily, and in the national interest, taking into account the concerns within and outside the country. Nigeria remains a nation that upholds religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence,” he said.