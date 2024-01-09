Govt Suspends Osun College Of Education Provost

Osun State Government has ordered the suspension of the Provost of Osun State College of Education, (OSCOED) Ila Orangun, Professor Jimoh Afolabi over the alleged misappropriation of funds.

The Chairman, Osun State College of Education (OSCOED) Governing Council, Dr Peter Babalola in a letter he personally signed, obtained by our Correspondent alleged that Professor Jimoh Afolabi in conjunction with the retired Bursar of the Institution, Dr Rasheed Oyedeji whose tenure lapsed on September 30 2023, issued N320,000,000.00 to the unknown contractor without the knowledge of the governing council, who were already appointed during the period.

Peter Babalola stated that the provost attempted to cheat the government by releasing N200,000,000.

He said the institution’s Governing Council recommended the suspension of the Provost of the college pending the conclusion of the investigation over the allegations levied against him.

Prof Afolabi was appointed acting as provost of the Osun State College of Education, lla-Orangun on April 2021.