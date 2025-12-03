Govt Shuts VI Eatery Over Hazardous Waste Dumping

The Lagos State Government yesterday shut down a restaurant, Yakoyo Abula Joint, for the “deliberate and hazardous” dumping of untreated wastewater, fats, and oils into the public drainage system.

The Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) executed the seal-off yesterday morning on the restaurant’s premises on Victoria Island.

The action followed the discovery of systematic discharges that have clogged drains, damaged road infrastructure, and created a significant public health risk.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources Tokunbo Wahab announced the enforcement action on his official X account.

He stated that the restaurant’s operations were directly contributing to environmental pollution and posing a clear danger to residents.

Wahab said: “The Lagos State Wastewater Management Office this morning sealed off Yakoyo Abula Joint Restaurant for the deliberate discharge of untreated wastewater, fats and oil into public drains.”

He emphasized that this practice not only clogs the drainage network—exacerbating flood risks—but also constitutes a public nuisance and elevates the threat of waterborne diseases in the community.