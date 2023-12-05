Govt Should Explore Climate Financing For 2024 Budget Implementation – Edun 

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, on Tuesday, said that Nigeria needed to explore climate financing to shore up revenue to fund the 2024 Budget.

Edun stated this while speaking at a one-day retreat on the 2024 Appropriation Bill, organised by the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

While acknowledging that Nigeria’s fiscal space was exhausted in line with the position of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), it proposed a strategic shift towards concessional funding including climate financing as a viable solution.

His words: “Nigeria’s fiscal space is exhausted, we have to focus on the concessional funding, the cheaper funding, even free funding and climate financing is the way. The solution is that we have to focus on concessional funding, cheaper funding, even free funding, and climate financing is the way”.

The Minister stressed the urgency of addressing the fiscal constraints and reducing dependence on borrowing, particularly foreign borrowing, pointing out that with an estimated $1 trillion annually to be spent on climate change, emphasised the significance of climate financing in funding the N27.5 trillion budget.

“Just yesterday UAE announced a $30 billion dollars for climate action. What that means is that as we look to fund the N27.5 trillion budget this year, our first port of call must be the cheapest and the most concessionary financing including climate financing.

“We have to be brave, courageous, innovative to make sure that we use the financial market to take the stress down, to reduce our debt servicing, to reduce our emphasis on borrowing,” Edun said.

The Minister noted the recent strides, including the signing of a 100 million Euros foreign direct investment for the reforestation of mangrove forests in Cross River.

He stated the importance of maximising existing assets without resorting to excessive borrowing, noting the possibility of leveraging countries and organisations willing to allow funding based on their credit ratings which could alleviate debt service burdens for Nigeria.

Edun emphasised further the need for Nigeria to quickly optimise its resources aligning with the changing global dynamics that emphasised equity over excessive debt, expressing optimism on a swift passage of the budget, signaling a proactive approach to addressing the nation’s financial challenges.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akapbio, said that Nigeria would not achieve much, unless the country increased revenue, urging all revenue agencies in the country to do more and block all revenue leakages.

“No matter how beautiful the budget is, if there is no money to spend, the budget will not work. Let’s get up and block the loopholes of leakages and wastages and then bring more revenue so that the 2024 budget becomes realistic”, he said.

Akpabio, who was represented by the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, assured that the National Assembly was determined to pass the budget on record time, saying: “We will continue to ensure the January to December budgetary cycle.”