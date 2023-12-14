Govt Should Declare State of Emergency on Insecurity –Shittu

Wahab Shittu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), in this interview with SUCCESS NWOGU, addresses some national issues, even as he advises President Bola Tinubu to focus on security, job creation and economic recovery

How do you assess the performance of the administration of President Bola Tinubu since May 29 it came on board?

Elections have been held, won and lost. This is the period for governance. I think in spite of the reservations by some elements in the society, this present government led by President Bola Tinubu should be given the benefit of the doubt. We should perform our own aspect of the social contract by donating our cooperation, solidarity and support for this administration, so that it can be held accountable if it then fails to live up to expectations. The President, in my view, has started very well. The removal of fuel subsidy occasioned initial hardship, but the reality is that the country he inherited is heavily broke. The treasury is near empty and the administration needs to start on a very clean slate. The challenges it encountered will occasion initial pains but I know that with determination, commitment by all including the citizens, we will overcome them.

What areas of consideration do you suggest for this administration?

We need to begin to do things properly. There is no way the country can progress in an atmosphere of insecurity. For me, prioritising security is key. Government must declare a state of emergency on insecurity, so that when the environment is stable, people can invest more and foreign investors can come in and invest, grow the economy, create jobs and create other opportunities for Nigerians. So, the emphasis should be security, security and security. Next to security, in my view, is the need to face the economy. Our economy is prostrate. A lot of investors are discouraged by what has happened in the past. There is a need to win back their confidence so that we can have inflows of investments and rejig the economy.

I am happy with some of the appointments made by the President, for instance, the governor of the Central Bank (CBN), Yemi Cardoso and the Minister of Finance, Yemi Edun. They appear to be technocrats. And some of the ministries that have been asked to come on board, notably the substantive Minister of Health and Minister of State, both of them appear to be well positioned to deliver. I am also happy with the appointment of the Minister of Digital Economy, the vibrancy of the youth. It is a well-rounded cabinet although no cabinet is perfect. I believe that with the cooperation of this cabinet, they are going to turn things around. Next to the economy is the rule of law. This is a democracy.

There is no way we can run a democracy without ensuring rule of law. So, rule of law for me is key. Most of the problems we have had in the past are because we do not have an honest society. Law and order is tied to restoring rule of law. If you have law and order; if you allow two key institutions to function effectively, I mean the judiciary and police in terms of enforcement of law, we will be able to get other things in place. The difference between our own environment and the developed economies is because they allow the law to work. Law is working effectively and efficiently in those climes compared to our own clime, where the law is not working. There is a general culture of impunity. I don’t even want to talk about corruption which is massive. People do what they like without legal consequences; that must stop. So, the rule of law must be prioritise because that is critical.

Are there other areas you thing the President should focus on?

There should be job creation. Millions of our youths have remained unemployed. That problem must be addressed. It will also have a spiral effect on crime rate if jobs are available. I understand that the government had declared an emergency on food security. That is important. Food security is important and people must be able to move around with ease. So, transportation is very important. Also, there should be affordable housing. If the President can replicate what he did in Lagos in other states of the federation; that will be good. Again, this country is factionalized now. We need to unify the country. Every part of the country must be made to have a sense of belonging. This country belongs to all of us.

No one ethnic group is superior to others. We all have equal stake in this country and that is how to build a nation. Everybody must have a sense of belonging and access to all resources and talents. In addition, we need to address this Japa syndrome. It is unacceptable that our talents are being made to develop other climes. It is unacceptable. If the right environment is created and people are motivated and given the right incentives, they will be willing to come and develop the country. I think the government must take this very seriously.

Nigerians have been told to sacrifice for the revival of the nation but recently members of the National Assembly took possession of exotic cars reportedly purchased at the cost of N160 million each. Also the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, recently revealed plans to spend N15 billion for the construction of a new residence for the Vice-President. What is your response to this spending and plan?

Those are measures that given our economic realities are unacceptable. Government must work the talks in terms of reducing the cost of governance. All the tiers of government should key into this agenda. Such spending is certainly unacceptable. In the midst of poverty and hunger, it is unacceptable for the government to continue to extravagantly spend money on exotic materials. Service should be service. If you want to serve, then you must be ready to make sacrifices. You are calling on the people to make sacrifices, then government must lead the way by showing example. There is no alternative to that. Any other act contrary to that is tantamount to hypocrisy and I do not subscribe to that.

How do you assess the fight against corruption in Nigeria?

The fight against corruption, particularly by the preceding administration was a gross disappointment. All the gains that were recorded in the past appear to have been eroded. Look at the case of the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu. As the head of the anti-graft agency, he was subjected to public trial but at the end of the day, nothing came out of it. It was pure waste of public resources, no report publicly released; no white paper and then you want to ask, what was the need for it? Recent events seem to have justified Magu. So, why should people be punished just for doing their job? And the fact that the new EFCC chairman was the secretary to the commission when Magu was brought in, shows clearly that nothing was found against the Magu administration.

Now, with the helmsman of the EFCC and Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), one would think that the fight against corruption would be given added impetus, and we will walk the talk by putting in place, necessary institutional framework to combat corruption because corruption is clearly the elephant in the room. There is no way we can have any meaningful development if we continue with this rate of corruption that we have in the country. Government should walk the talk and embark on preventive and proactive measures, so that we will combat this elephant in the room.

What is your take on the arrest of the immediate past chairman of the EFCC, AbdulRasheed Bawa, who was kept for about 134 days and later released yet there had not been any charge against him since then or public explanation by the government on his offence or infraction?

I think the government must be clear about what actually happened in Bawa’s case. There is no need to hide any issues under the carpet. People must know why Bawa was taken to custody. What happened? People deserve full disclosure about what transpired, so that we will be able to know whether the action the government has taken was right or not. I think just keeping silent over it sends signals and moving forward, we must avoid such.

There was public outcry over the 2023 general election. What do you advise the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to do in subsequent elections?

INEC should ensure that its word is its bond; that is key. If INEC undertakes to carry out any measure or any policy, it should implement what it said. Some elements of the society have raised issues about the process, believing INEC did not walk the talk in terms of what it promised to do, particularly with regard to electronic transmission of results. This is not strictly a matter of law; it is a question of integrity. Once you say this is what you are going to do, let the public actually see you do what you have undertaken to do. That was a minus. But apart from that, INEC also tried in the conduct of the elections. We can say that the elections were not massively rigged as orchestrated.

Whether that agrees with public opinion or not is another issue. But legally, because there is the need for proof on the basis of clear findings, you can say not on the basis of public opinion or beer parlour gossip and some other things. Judging from what was presented before the courts; one can say that the judiciary presented itself very well although there is still room for improvement. But generally, INEC must henceforth walk the talk.