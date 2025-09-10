Govt Set To Rescue Lagoon From Siege At Waterfront Summit

On September 11, the Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development (MWID), will host a landmark Waterfront Summit, themed: “Pressure on the Lagoon”. But unlike other government conferences, this one carries urgency.

The lagoon is choking under the weight of illegal dredging, flooding, reckless reclamation and climate shocks. Commissioner Dayo Bush Alebiosu does not mince words: “The lagoon is not just a natural endowment; it is a life source for Lagos.

But it is under intense pressure. If we do nothing, we risk not only environmental collapse but massive economic and human loss.” he stated The September summit, therefore, is no ceremonial gathering. It is Lagos’ bold attempt to draw a line and reset the rules of engagement with its most vital natural resource.

However, in fairness, MWID has not been asleep. Over the past five years, the ministry has stacked up achievements that make the September summit credible. These include,

Policy framework

Over 500 stakeholders, from policymakers and investors to scientists and community leaders will gather to hammer out solutions. The expected outcomes are concrete: A clear policy framework balancing waterfront growth with sustainability. Stronger enforcement tools to combat illegal dredging and reclamation.

Practical public-private partnership models for resilience projects. Integration of climate adaptation into coastal planning. A national blueprint for the blue and marine economy, aligning SanwoOlu’s THEMES Plus Agenda with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speakers

Keynote speakers include former Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola and Minister of Marine & Blue Economy Gboyega Oyetola, which is a sign that Lagos’ concerns are not local, but national. Notably, From BRT buses to public-private partnerships, Lagos’ experiments have often become federal policy.

The waterfront is no different. The lagoon may be Lagos’ inheritance, but its future is Nigeria’s too. Trade, security, climate resilience, and economic growth are all tied to how Lagos manages its waters. The creation of the Survey and Monitoring Unit has given the state the technical credibility to lead this conversation, not as a solo actor, but as a partner to the federal government.

The September 11 Waterfront Summit will not magically solve all of Lagos’ challenges. But it will set a direction. A choice. As Alebiosu warns, pressure can either erode or refine. What Lagos decides now will ripple far beyond its shores. For Nigeria, the path to a sustainable future may well begin on the waters of Lagos.

Revenue Transformation

From below 16% in 2017–2018, Lagos’ waterfront revenues now exceed 270% under the current administration. Even during the pandemic, the ministry delivered 63.1%, its second-best result in history.

Infrastructure expansion:

13 new jetties and terminals have been built, creating alternatives to gridlocked roads, opening new tourism corridors, and complementing LASWA’s fleet.

Reclamation Projects:

From the mega Eko Atlantic City (843.999 hectares, 67% complete) to Gracefield Island, King City Island, and Ostia Island, Lagos has pioneered bold solutions to land scarcity and rising seas.

Enforcement Muscle:

Crackdowns on illegal dredging and unauthorized reclamation in Banana Island, IbejuLekki, and Okunde Bluewater Scheme mark a new zero-tolerance posture.

Workforce Wellness:

Internally, MWID’s “Walk for Life” program has kept staff healthy, motivated, and team-driven, because sustainable institutions require sustainable people.