Govt Prosecutes Over 8,000 Environmental Offenders

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that more than 8,000 individuals were prosecuted in the past year for environmental violations, including open defecation, as authorities intensify enforcement efforts across the state.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made the disclosure yesterday during an interview on Arise Television, where he outlined the government’s strategy to address sanitation challenges and promote responsible public behaviour.

According to Wahab, while enforcement has been strengthened, the state is placing greater emphasis on behavioural change rather than punitive measures.

“If you put the penalty first, that means you put the cart before the horse,” he said. “Once we are able to build that consensus for the majority, with respect to taking ownership… it becomes easier to now introduce sanctions where necessary.”

He warned that over-reliance on punishment could result in compliance driven by fear rather than genuine change in attitude. “They are not convinced. They may end up doing it out of fear. That is not what we want to do in a 21st-century Lagos,” he added.

Despite ongoing advocacy campaigns, Wahab noted that some residents remain defiant, describing certain offenders as deliberate in their actions.

“In the past one year, we’ve taken over 8,000 offenders to court for open defecation and other environmental violations,” he said. “But what we have found is that some persons are just deliberate.

They know what they are doing.” He pointed out that many offenders ignore available sanitation facilities across the state. “There are public toilets. We have about 1,710 public toilets across the state.

If you aggregate those in eateries and gas stations, we have over 8,000,” he said. “Yet some people still go out between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. to defecate in open spaces.”