Govt Okays Resumption Of Students At KWASU’s Ilesha-Baruba Campus

Share

The Kwara State Government has assured students, staff, and the general public of security and necessary infrastructure for the safe resumption of academic activities at the Ilesha-Baruba campus of the Kwara State University (KWASU).

This assurance follows an on-the-spot assessment visit led by the State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, who expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness and reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to delivering quality education in a secure and enabling environment.

Speaking during the assessment tour, Hajia Kawu praised Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his substantial investment in the Ilesha-Baruba campus and emphasized that the State remains committed to supporting the institution’s smooth operations.

“The safety of our students and staff is paramount. The State Government has taken proactive steps to ensure a secure environment at the Ilesha-Baruba campus, especially in light of recent concerns,” the Commissioner stated during a courtesy call on the Emir of Ilesha-Baruba, His Royal Highness Haliru Idris Abubakar.

She was joined on the visit by key government functionaries and university officials, including the Special Assistant to the Governor on Students Affairs, Salami Wasiu Onidugbe; SA on Herdsmen Affairs, Hajia Aisha Yusuf; Vice Chancellor of KWASU, Shaykh Luqman Jimoh; and other top academic and administrative leaders of the university.

The Vice Chancellor, Jimoh, disclosed that the Faculty of Agriculture had originally scheduled to resume the second semester in April, but the date was postponed due to safety concerns.

He confirmed that the faculty is now fully ready to welcome students back for the new academic session.

During the visit, the inspection team toured the campus and reviewed the readiness of key facilities, including lecture halls, administrative buildings, and student support services.

The Emir of Ilesha-Baruba, Haliru Idris Abubakar, commended the state government for its swift and deliberate actions in addressing security matters.

He reassured the delegation of the community’s peaceful disposition and its readiness to host the institution, calling for the formal commissioning of the campus.

“We appreciate the government’s attention to our community and the university. Ilesha-Baruba remains peaceful, and we eagerly await the formal commissioning of the KWASU campus,” the monarch stated.

The government’s visit and reinforcement of security protocols are expected to pave the way for a seamless resumption of academic activities, reinforcing the state’s reputation as a hub for safe and quality higher education.

Share