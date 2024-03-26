Govt Okays 10% Youth, Women Quota For Appointments

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the institutionalisation of a 10 per cent youth quota in all government appointments and equitable young women representation. The Minister of Youths Jamila Ibrahim said this at the end of the meeting yesterday.

She said the council also approved the restructure of the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund and the revamping of the Youth Investment Fund. The minister said that the quota would encourage young people to participate in decision-making processes and in civic engagements.

Ibrahim said: “This will in turn lead to young people contributing tremendously to the national development agenda. “I’m also pleased to announce the second council approval to restructure and institutionalise the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund. “This is a fund that was approved in 2020 and on assumption of Office of this administration, we commissioned a technical committee to review this fund and restructure it to institutionalise it through a legal framework, which will lead to the establishment of the Nigerian Youth Fund.”