Govt of Nat’l Unity: Opposition’s conduct after S’Court verdict’ll determine Tinubu’s decision –Marafa

The coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign in Zamfara State, at the February 25 presidential election, Sen. Kabiru Marafa, has said that the conduct of the opposition after the Supreme Court ruling which affirmed President Bola Tinubu’s victory would determine whether they would be carried along in a government of national unity (GNU).

The astute member of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) from Zamfara State and a former Chairman of Petroleum Committee (Downstream) in the Senate, said this at the weekend while responding to questions after a meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Asked whether Tinubu would still want to consider involving the opposition in the spirit of inclusiveness considering his ordeals through the courts, Marafa said: “I know Mr. President is a politician and he knows the game very well. He is the one to decide to say; now should I go ahead to form a government of national unity like I wanted to or having seen the behaviour of the participants, I should abandon it.

“Their behaviour from Thursday, I think, will determine what the President will do. If they take the judgement with open hearts and extend a hand of friendship to Mr. President, I know the president will want to work with everybody. Governance is something that you need all hands on deck to succeed, especially in a complex country like Nigeria.”

On other things he discussed with the President, Marafa said they reviewed the political situation in Zamfara State especially how and why the party lost his senatorial district and the governorship seats to the opposition but won the presidential poll for the President.

The former lawmaker, who appealed to the opposition elements to join hands with the President and the ruling party to ensure good governance in the country, equally intimated the President of the huge humanitarian crisis in his state which, he said, was unknown to many people.

He said: “I made a case for my people in Zamfara State, especially given the fact that I was the captain who piloted the affairs of the APC in the state. So, I made a case for them, especially in the areas of political patronage.”