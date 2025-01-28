Govt Needs To Make Teaching More Appealing, Says US Based Educator

Share

A Nigerian doctoral candidate/graduate research assistant in the United States, Mrs Orija Morohunkeji Yomi, was initially reluctant to take teaching as a career, despite being daughter of a teacher/educator.

In this interview with KAYODE OLANREWAJU, she reflects on her journey to become an educator, as well as her current role as Project Director for Goal Oriented Performance In and Out of School Time (GoalPOST), and how her work aligns with her research on supporting culturally and linguistically diverse students in American schools

Could you tell us about the Goal Oriented Performance In and Out of School Time (GoalPOST)?

Basically, Goal Oriented Performance In and Out of School Time (GoalPOST), an initiative, funded by the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centres (21st CCLC) and overseen by the U.S. Department of Education, provides academic and socialemotional support for students at risk of academic failure.

My work aligns with my research, and it also examines the disconnect between Nigeria’s education system and its labour market needs, compares the strengths and challenges of the education systems in Nigeria and the United States. It also highlights my experiences with migration, academic research, and professional development.

What major differences can you identify in the workings of these systems given your experience which traversed both Nigerian and the United States education systems?

Well, I appreciate that in Nigeria, educators often see themselves as foster parents to their students, taking an active role in guiding them to exhibit good behaviour.

In contrast, educators in the United States tend to focus primarily on their role as teachers, maintaining clear professional boundaries in shaping students’ lives. I deeply value the strong sense of community that is integral to the Nigerian education system.

Another difference is the availability of resources. Schools in the United States typically have better access to advanced technology and educational materials, while many schools in Nigeria face significant resource shortages. However, I believe these challenges can be addressed with timely government support.

The teaching methods in the two countries differ significantly. In the United States, education is more student-centred, encouraging active participation and collaboration. But, on the other hand, Nigerian schools often use a more traditional teacher-centred approach which has its advantages.

This method promotes respect for teachers and elders, instills discipline, and helps students learn to follow instructions. Additionally, the teacher-centred structure in Nigerian schools allows for stronger classroom control and management compared to the more relaxed and collaborative style in the U.S. classrooms.

More specifically, could you relate your academic and research journey, as well as career progression in the United States?

Of course, my academic and career journey in the United States has been transformative. I enrolled in a doctoral programme to better understand and explore culturally sustaining teaching practices, which led to my current position as a Project Director for the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centres (21st CCLC) grant — Goal-oriented Performance in Out of School Time (GoalPOST). In this role, I design activities to provide academic and social-emotional enrichment for students from high-poverty and lowperforming schools.

My research focuses on supporting the academic and social-emotional success of culturally and linguistically diverse (CLD) students, which directly connects to my professional work.

I guide teachers in creating inclusive learning environments where all students can succeed both academically and emotionally. Besides, I work with teachers to develop educational programmes, and through collaboration with the community, I have grown as an educator and leader committed to providing equitable education for every student.

What is your research focus and how well is it?

My research focuses on supporting the academic attainment and emotional well-being of culturally and linguistically diverse students with an emphasis on using culturally sustaining practices.

I am particularly passionate about preparing prospective teachers to support these children. The progress has been fulfilling, as I have been able to bridge research with practice in my role at the (GoalPOST).

By designing and implementing activities grounded in evidence-based interventions, I ensure that students not only meet academic standards, but also feel supported socially and emotionally. My work emphasises family engagement and community involvement, creating a holistic approach to student success.

Your transition from disliking teaching to becoming an advocate of excellent teaching for impact is incredible. What was the turning point?

The turning point came when I enrolled in a Master’s programme in Nigeria. One of my lecturers, Professor (Mrs) O. A. Adegun, who later became my mentor, used an engaging, collaborative and interactive teaching method that was completely different from anything I had experienced as a student. It opened my eyes to the profound impact educators can have in shaping the future of students.

As I witnessed the transformative role that teachers play in students’ lives, my passion for education grew. I started seeing my students as I saw my own children and began reflecting on how teaching could be made more engaging and meaningful for them.

The desire to create love for learning in students both for the subjects they study and the teachers, who guide them, motivated me to pursue further studies abroad. Ultimately, I came to view education not just as a profession, but as a powerful tool for driving societal change.

In Nigeria today, many people still avoid being educators, how can these be changed?

Of course, to address this, there needs to be a cultural shift that values teachers as nation builders. Highlighting the success stories of impactful educators, increasing teachers’ salaries, and improving their working conditions can make the profession more attractive.

In addition robust teacher training programmes and opportunities for career advancement would inspire more people to choose education or teaching as a career.

In the area of policy formulation, which areas do you think the Nigerian government needs to work on in order to attract more educationists and motivate existing ones?

Consciously, the government should increase funding to education, ensure timely and competitive teacher salaries, and provide continuous professional development to improve education.

Policies should also enhance the prestige of teaching through recognition, awards and robust mentoring systems to support career growth.

Today, the majority of graduates from Nigerian institutions, according to the industry sector, are unemployable. What do you think went wrong and how could this trend be remedied?

The issue stems from a misalignment between the education system and labour market needs. Therefore, revamping the curriculum to incorporate soft skills, practical training, and entrepreneurship would make graduates more market ready.

More importantly, collaboration between academia and industry to offer internships, workshops, and mentorship programmes would bridge the skills gap.

Nigeria is facing an exodus of teachers and lecturers, who are leaving the country in droves, where do you think this would leave the future of the Nigerian education system?

Unfortunately, the mass exit of skilled teachers and lecturers is putting Nigeria’s education system in a tough spot. Without these professionals, the quality of education suffers.

To address this, the government needs to make teaching more appealing by offering better salaries, upgrading school facilities, and providing chances for teachers to grow in their careers.

Finally, funding more research on brain drain in the education sector will provide the government with adequate information to enact policies that will improve education.

Over the years, calls to rejig the school curricula have continued to ricochet in Nigeria, but little has been achieved in this regard. What is the way to go so as to produce future-ready graduates?

To produce future-ready graduates, the curriculum must be restructured to emphasise critical thinking, digital literacy, problem-solving, and adaptability.

The process should involve educators, industry leaders, policymakers, and students. Regular updates based on global trends and technological advancements are essential. Added to this, introducing vocational and technical training early will also better prepare students for diverse career paths.

What is your advice to those nurturing the ambition of relocating to the United States, Canada or other countries so as to be relevant in those countries?

Relocating to a new country is a big transition. They should be willing to learn about the new culture while maintaining their own cultural identity, build their skills to be globally competitive and to network strategically.

Let me add that relocation is not just a change of location, but a shift in mindset; and to prepare for the challenges and to be proactive about creating opportunities for oneself.

Many Nigerians are human assets abroad having possessed the benefit of foreign exposure. What do you think can be done to attract such people back home to contribute to building the domestic systems?

The fact remains that many Nigerians abroad perceive that systemic issues make meaningful change difficult. Those with expertise often feel under-valued or discouraged by the bureaucratic challenges.

For them to return, the Nigerian system needs to foster transparency, provide incentives, and offer a platform for them to make impactful contributions.

What are the challenges you faced when you got to the U.S., and how did you surmount them?

Of course, coming to the United States for me presented challenges such as cultural adaptation, navigating the nuances of a different educational system, and finding a balance between my roles as an immigrant, mother and professional.

As a Nigerian immigrant, adjusting to the cultural and structural differences in education required persistence and adaptability. I faced moments of isolation, but overcame them by building a supportive network, actively seeking mentorship, and embracing continuous learning opportunities.

My experiences as a mother navigating the United States school system for my child gave me firsthand insight into the importance of fostering a sense of belonging for culturally and linguistically diverse (CLD) students. These challenges fueled my drive to advocate inclusive education and support students facing similar transitions.

What are your future expectations?

To be modest, in the future, I aim to expand the impact of my research and professional practice by collaborating with educators, policymakers, and community leaders in order to create systemic changes in the education system. I aspire to design sustainable programmes that empower CLD students and their families, and ensure equity in learning opportunities.

Additionally, I look forward to mentoring upcoming educators and researchers, sharing my experiences to inspire a new generation of culturally responsive practitioners. Also, by continuing to integrate research with practice, I hope to contribute to an educational system where all students, regardless of their backgrounds, can excel academically and grow emotionally.

Education remains the cornerstone of national development. My journey has taught me that resilience, vision, and adaptability are key to making an impact in any field. As Nigerians, we must collectively work towards a future where education is a source of empowerment and social transformation.

