Govt Must Stop Benue Killings, Ahmed Musa Cries Out

Share

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has called on Nigerian leaders to urgently end the brutal killings in Benue State, saying enough is enough.

Musa, who is known for speaking up on national issues, expressed his anger and sadness on social media following the recent attack in Yelwata, Guma Local Government Area of Benue, where over 200 people were killed, including many internally displaced persons (IDPs) who were taking shelter in a Catholic mission.

“Another wave of heartbreaking killings in Benue. How many more lives must be lost before real action is taken?” Musa wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He said it is no longer enough for leaders to simply release statements and condemn attacks without taking serious and consistent action.

“Governance is not just for election season,” he added. “We need consistent action, not seasonal appearances. We demand more. We deserve better. Benue deserves peace.

Nigeria deserves better.” Musa also offered his condolences to the families of those killed, praying that God gives them strength to bear the loss. The attack, which happened on Friday night and early Saturday, shocked many Nigerians and drew attention across the world.

Even Pope Leo of the Catholic Church joined in mourning the victims, calling it a “terrible massacre” during his Sunday prayer.

Share