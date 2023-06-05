Govt must put measures in place to cushion effects of subsidy removal –Adebayo

The pronouncement of the removal of subsidy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had a spiral effect on every- thing. Some said he should not have made such a statement at that momentous time; what do you think?

From what I know, especially for someone who took an opposite view when we started the campaign, President Bola Tinubu said he was going to remove subsidy during the campaign. Vice President Atiku Abubakar also said he was going to do the same. When they said that, I said to myself that these people, with that kind of statement that they have lost the election. Peter Obi also came around during the campaign that he was going to remove the subsidy. So, I said Nigerians will reject these three people but it turned out that the majority of the votes went to them. For us that do not agree that removing of subsidy is the best solution, we cannot come now and pretend that election hadn’t taken place. The people have chosen. No matter what you think about it, the voters didn’t mind them removing the subsidy or they encouraged these three people to remove the subsidy. The only contribution we can make to the discussion is to see how Nigerians live well and how we will grow the economy without the subsidy. There are still subsidies in other areas but this fuel subsidy is gone for now. The discussion going on now around the government with the unions is not to remove the subsidy but to see how the government can manage the fallout of the removal. With the removal, it will not cure the problem they want it to cure as time goes on. But as a leader and someone who ran for office, I have no moral authority to criticise a man who says what he would do. You don’t criticise a man for keeping to his word. Just live with it.

The Federal Government said the money realised from the removal of subsidy will be ploughed back into areas like education and health. As it stands, there is no alternative to removing the subsidy or is there an alternative?

Of course, there is. We need to audit the subsidy money to see that it is not all the money we spent in the name of the subsidy. I thought we had the capacity to audit properly and meter at every stage. We have the capacity to get our legacy refineries to work and any other commercial refinery that anyone establishes like that of Dangote. You cannot force them to sell their products because it would be unwise to ignore the marketers around them. You have modular refineries you can create. More so, all monies in government are unified. If I make savings from other leakages elsewhere, I can use it to cushion what I spent on subsidy. If I get more revenue from the government I can also make sure I use that money, if, for example, if you are spending N4 trillion on subsidy, with proper audit, you can reduce it to N2 trillion. But it is not their manifesto, so you can’t force it on them, maybe they didn’t believe that we have the capacity to use the alternatives, maybe they didn’t listen to it or maybe they listened more to the music of the campaign. The bottom line is that by June ending subsidy is gone. What we may prepare people for is to know that removing subsidies is just one of the options you have to deal with the financial anaemia in government. There are other things you can do without removing the subsidy. On top of that after removing the subsidy, it doesn’t mean the problems will go away. If the government wants to grow the gross domestic product (GDP) by six per cent, subsidy savings will help achieve maybe 10 per cent of that, you still have about 90 per cent to find money elsewhere. These are the issues they have to deal with. If you look at the 2023 budget as a microcosm, half of that has subsidy provision, the other half doesn’t. Your half-year savings from the subsidy didn’t make a dent in the deficit. We still have to borrow. There is no one door to solve an economic problem. But they have taken one liberal door to solve it, hopefully, their partners in International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank and the international community will cooperate with them.

Don’t you think that unintended benefits would come later along the way?

We know how much we consume. It’s just that we didn’t want to acknowledge it. To acknowledge, then you will see that people are taking the money away. That is why labour unions complained the other time that they don’t know how much we consume and things like that. The people working at Atlas Cove, pipelines, gas stations, tank farms, and different stations across the country, are they not members of your unions, are they not the first to know what comes into the country? When you ship, the Louyds, the insurance company knows how much laden in the ship is, and how many metric tonnes are in the ship, when you finally offload, the owner of the tank farm knows how much is imported. If you go to Atlas Cove now, they know which is coming and how many metric tonnes coming into the country. Every truck loaded is receipted. All dispensers are metered. If you know how much you consume at the meter point, then your problem is solved. It is not that difficult to know how much we consume and how much is filtered away. I know that to make an economic soup that would be palatable for everyone, subsidy alone won’t be enough. You have other things that you need to look into. For example, if you have savings and you have about N3 trillion from subsidy and you apply it to the government, you send N1 trillion and half of it is stolen, and the people haven’t gained anything. If you take N1 trillion to work to make a good road and the people get a value of N400 billion, then you haven’t saved anything. If you don’t generate employment, you have a problem. If you have cost push inflation because the workers and government would combine together which injure the economy. Why the government have raised factory costs, raise the price of petrol, workers would say the minimum wage should no longer be N30,000. The minimum wage should be N100,000, maybe the time they argue and negotiate, it would drop to N70,000. All of them are driving the economy nought because inflation is going to come, and there is going to be much more money to put out. You want interest rates to come down, how will it come down below inflation? If money is losing its value by 25 per cent per annum and I lend you money at 15 per cent, I am losing already, even if without interest. These are some of the factors that government need to look into. I know subsidy is hard and as a person that may go to the people tomorrow for support for votes but the truth of the matter is that you (the people) removed the subsidy. I warned the people that they shouldn’t try it but it has been done now. You have to take the injection with the pain, hopefully, the malaria would be cured. Instead of quarrelling with the government over a subsidy which is already gone and you allowed it to go. We must start to hold the feet of the government to fire. Start scrutinizing the expenditure, not only expenditure meant to cushion the effect of subsidy but expenditure generally. We have to start saving money. We have to start growing our GDP. The investors coming into the country have to have an ability that could have long-term stability which is why even though you might be against the policy being announced, flip- flopping over policies is even worse. Today, fuel price is N488 for a litre, in the next six months you might buy it at N700. Government should not float it since it has decided to take the bullet but they should make sure that there is competition so that people don’t end up having the ability to choke supply because that is what ends up with other products that have been freed. The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) must get out of the importation business. Don’t rig the market. Allow everybody to bring their product to the marketplace. I don’t want the government to fix the price. NAFDAC doesn’t import drugs, it only regulates. NNPC should liberalise it. The business of bringing fuel into the country should be between the oil marketers and their bankers.

The president talked about interest rates and the forex market. These are purely monetary issues resting squarely with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), what is your opinion on this?

If you studied the All Progressives Congress (APC) renewed hope manifesto, you won’t be surprised at what is playing out presently because these are clearly what they said they were going to do. Of course, there have been some contradictions, for example, if you say you want to unify the exchange rates and that is if you allow the market to determine it. You can pretend that you don’t know much about the market and say the dollar is N500. Then people won’t bring out their dollars. So, what we call a dual exchange rate is what government says is selling the exchange rate and not when another person sells his. So, the only way the government can unify the market is by selling its own dollar at the market rate because the government cannot force me to sell my dollar to them at their own official rate, rather than do that, I will keep it, take it outside and do whatever I like with it which is what is happening. So the unified market, when created should not be under the control of the government. The government will just be a player there which means the government will now begin to think of how not to be a demander but a supplier but if the government is demanding more than it is giving, then the government must be blowing its own currency. Demand and supply will be the order of the day. If that is the case, how do you now control the interest rates which follow the markets? If the interest rate is not following the market and you are forcing banks, nobody will lend. If the CBN want to lend at a very low rate say to commercial banks at eight per cent so that commercial banks can lend at 12 per cent. Now if your artificial price for a bank loan is 12 per cent, even if you are not a player in that sector, say agriculture, people in order to access that fund at that artificially low exchange rate, will go there and pretend to be farmers. If I want to set up a television station, I will just say TV station farms limited so that I can be qualified. So you cannot contradict yourself. If you are in the market, your entire body has to be inside the market. Then the government must control its own behaviour such that its procurement is done without too much corruption in it, it’s proving that purchases are right, paying its workers on time and helping the workers. And one of the ways government can help the workers is to make sure that there are alternatives for all the things we use fuel for. If the people have to worry about other social services like housing and health care and they have to worry to put their child in public school, then they haven’t gained anything from the subsidy cut. You must begin to take all these expenditures and socialise them and you can then leave the market alone but what the government had been doing before is socialise the market and then ask you to go into the market to compete for your basic needs. But if the government wants to follow some of our ideas in the SDP, what they can do is allow the market to be free and socialise essential needs like housing and transportation. If you check the 3rd Mainland Bridge, it will show you how we have been mismanaging our resources. If we had the metro line and the red buses working, 90 per cent of the vehicles on the bridge will not be there and people will still get to work on time. So, if you socialise these expenditures, the cost will surely go down.

How and where will the government go to get the funding you enumerated now given the fact that consistently the earnings of the government have nose diving?

Two fishermen going to the same sea doesn’t mean they will catch the same amount of fish because the fishing skill of one would reflect. Two farmers farming next to each other will not have the same yield as the farming skill of each farmer will reflect in the output. What you get out of government depends on who you put in government. Nigeria is a rich country. There is enough money to take care of all of us. There is no doubt about that. The resources are there and it is now left for the government, if they are efficient, whether they want to collect all their revenues.