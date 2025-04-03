Govt Must Punish Perpetrators Of Edo Killing, Other Parts Of Nigeria – PFN

Share

The President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, has condemned the killings in Edo State and other parts of the country, saying all perpetrators of the killings must be punished.

It would be recalled that 16 travellers were killed in Uromi, Edo State, by members of the Vigilante Group a couple of days ago. They were said to be hunters from Kano State.

Bishop Wale Oke, who called for fairness and justice in the handling of killings in Edo and other states, emphasised that urgent and critical steps must be taken to stop mindless killings in the country.

The PFN president, who doubles as President, Sword of The Spirit Ministries, made the call while addressing journalists at the Cornerstone City, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ibadan, on Thursday.

He said: “PFN condemns the killings that took place in Edo State where people were mistaken to be kidnappers and were attacked. We condemn the killing in a categorical term. It was uncalled for.

Every Nigerian should be able to move freely in any part of the nation. In that wise, the killings whoever, who did it, is condemnable and PFN is joining others in Nigeria to condemn it.

“And we urge Governor Monday Okpebholo and Governor Abba Yusuf to cooperate and fish out the perpetrators to serve as a deterrent to other people. Lives are sacred. And people, no matter which part of the nation they come from, should be able to move freely anywhere in Nigeria. We pray the Lord will give them wisdom.

“I want to urge Governor Yusuf and Governor Okpebholo to cooperate to make sure that there is no reprisal attack, no escalation and no killing in any part of the nation. The evil had been done. And two evils don’t make a right. So, there shouldn’t be retaliation”.

The PFN president said the same fervor with which the killing in Edo State was condemned and with which the criminals were being hunted should be applied in other parts of the country where killings happened.

“The same fervour in Edo State should be applied in other states where killings are happening like Benue, Plateau, Taraba, Ondo and Ekiti States, as well as, the Southeast”, he said.

He, therefore, called for the establishment of state police to curb insecurity, saying vigilantes should not be the ones providing security.

The PFN president also lauded Tinubu for providing pragmatic leadership for the country and wished him a happy birthday.

He said: “So far, so good, the president has been doing exceptionally well. He met so many challenges and messes on the ground. He has to clean up security, economic, political, and educational messes. He has been doing quite some good jobs. And we’re thankful to go for him.

He’s a courageous and pragmatic man. He is an astute strategic politician. We are praying for him that the Lord will continue to stand by him, to help him to lead Nigeria to greater heights.

‘’So, Mr. President, on behalf of over 86 million Pentecostals in Nigeria and across the Diaspora, we wish you a happy birthday. We want to thank you for sending us a congratulation message when we emerged for the second time as the National President.

