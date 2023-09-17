Govt Must Fulfill Promises To The People –Apostle Phillips

Apostle Akintunde Philips is the Senior Pastor of the Grace of God Ministries International and the Chief Executive Officer of Apostle Philips Ministries International. In this interview with ANAYO EZUGWU, he speaks on his ministry’s outreach in Nigeria, why other ministers of God should assist their members and the need for government to fix the nation, among others issues

Why is the Apostle Phillips World Outreach Ministries in Nigeria and what is the programme all about? I’m here for an outreach to the less privileged. This was laid in my heart two years ago, titled ‘Let My People Go That They May Serve Me.’

This can be found in the Book of Exodus 8 verse 1, when the statement came from the mouth of God Almighty Himself to His servant, Moses, to tell Pharaoh to let His people go so that they may worship Him after being in bondage for about 403 years.

And I came to Lafiaji where I was born, raised and nurtured to bring them the same statement that whatsoever connotes oppression, whatsoever connotes hardship in their lives be destroyed by the hand of the Lord.

And because of the situation in the country right now, it was laid in my heart to give back. So, I’ll be given back some palliatives and I have about 20 medical doctors with me who are on the ground right now checking the health of the people, giving them free glasses, and checking their high blood pressure, dental, and many other things like that. And this is the second time and coming by the grace of God.

Why did you choose to assist them in the area of health?

With what I see going on around I noticed that there are not very many good plans for health for the people in the country. For example, I have a friend who has not even seen a doctor in the past 10 to 15 years. People are dying gradually.

No money and no insurance care, to go see a doctor. So, if it’s been given to them free of charge, and make a referral, after they have discovered whatever might have been in their body. I believe it’s a good thing.

What is the role of the government in ensuring that Nigerians get adequate healthcare?

Well, it’s a thing that’s supposed to be in the pipeline for the people, if truly they care. I know they do. But there’s a lot to be done. If I can be sincere, there’s a lot to be done, more to be done for the healthcare of the people. If they’re truly concerned.

That’s just what I have to say not because they don’t have a hospital, not because they don’t have some other private care, but how many people can afford private medical insurance and stuff like that? How many, not many.

Between last year and now when you held this programme a lot of things have changed. What are the changes that you have to go through to make sure that this year you are able to pull this through irrespective?

The handwriting is on the wall. You can see hunger. People are frustrated. People don’t know where to turn to, for example, when I came last year, what I spent in carrying the palliatives from the warehouse to the event centre cost triple now.

It cost me triple, say for instance, I spent N150,000 last year now it’s about N350,000. With some other costs, and why we’re distributing some of the palliatives to the widows (on Thursday, September 7), I could see how desperate people are.

Many people came to me and said they had not really eaten in the past three days. And it’s very hard. And I promised them to come back on Saturday, September 9, and where I will give more to them. That’s what I can say right now.

For someone who wants to give back to the people, with some of the bottlenecks you experienced, would you say it’s encouraging?

Well, by the grace of God, I believe I put up some teams on the ground when I came the very first time. I’m a team player. So, I noticed that I need to put a team together apart from the people who are partnering with me in the United States of America.

I have sons and daughters in the Lord that I have carefully put into their respective positions so as to be able to carry this task out and to the glory of God I do not experience any glitches at all this time around like the first time.

They were able to know what to do and I have all the necessary permits in that neighbourhood. I have all the security so that there will not be any kind of thing after the event just like last year.

As you said that this is the second edition of your outreach, are you considering going into other communities within Lagos?

For now, I’m thinking of Obalende next year. From what I saw in the past two years, it seems like Lafiaji is very small, and very congested and I’ve been doing my survey.

I’ve sent out my team, as usual, to go look around and that’s what I’m doing. I’m trying to add the axis of Obalende into it where we’ll have all of them converge because the crowd is getting bigger by the day.

Somebody coming to the venue for the time would be surprised that a Pentecostal pastor would be organising outreach in a Catholic Church premises. What is the relationship that you have with the church that made you continue using their premises?

I want to believe that just like the Bible says ‘the steps of the righteous are ordered by the Lord.’ There is this field right in front of our family house, a popularly known field and that was my original place of venue, somehow one way or the other.

After they told me that it was available, something just happened that we had to change the venue and that place of venue that I’m using presently happens to be where I went to school at an early age. It has nothing to do with being Catholic or not just like when they asked me a question yesterday and I said to them Christianity is not a religion.

It’s a personal relationship with God. Number one, Christ is neither a Catholic nor a Baptist nor a Methodist nor Pentecostal. He is God and that has been the mistake of so many years. I was raised a Catholic, I went to school there and did everything there but when the revelation came, I knew that Christ was not even a Catholic.

So that’s another argument for another. So, I came with the mindset of introducing who Christ is to them not because I’m using the church. That place is just a venue and I can use another venue. So, it has nothing to do with church at all.

Are you fulfilled imparting in the lives of your early community where you grew up?

With what I’m doing presently and with what I saw, I’m getting there because there’s still more in the pipeline that has to be introduced to them.

What is the target of people you are expected to reach with this programme?

About 1000 because last year was close to 1000 and around 8:30 a.m last Wednesday I had about 400 people already on the ground, waiting for the staff.

I don’t know how many there will be right now because I know they’re taking their numbers and attendance. And I believe we’ll reach out to about 1000 if not more this weekend.

What is your message to well-meaning Nigerians in keying into something like this?

It has to come from the heart. First, you have to be selfless and you have to have a compassionate heart. It is not something everybody can just go into. You have to be able to see that there is a need. Love is giving and giving this love, I can talk more about that.

It’s a compassionate heart and if you are in need of business, glory be to God as long as the needs of the people can be met. I’m selfless, I’m generous. They’ve asked me so many questions, whether I have corn for titles or whether I’m looking for a position in the political arena and I told them emphatically no.

What is your message to the government?

Well, and I’m going to repeat myself just like I’ve said in other places. God in the first place will not come down to fix Nigeria. No, we have prayed enough. It’s going to take Nigerians to fix Nigeria. God blessed Nigeria. And we can see that it is a blessed country.

And like I said everywhere I go, Nigerians are smart and they are all over the world. The government gives to the people what you promised. In a democracy, we all know it is a government of the people, by the people and for the people.

The people elected you and so you are to serve them, not otherwise. So, give to the people what you promised them. That’s my counsel for the government.