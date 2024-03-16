Govt Mulls Relocation of Parks as Chisco Transport Loses Two Luxury Buses, Others To Fire Outbreak

Abia State Government has hinted that it might relocate some of the commercial transport motor parks along Milverton Avenue, Aba to a more spacious area for ease of movement and avoid a recurrence of the fire incident that destroyed two luxury buses, a hummer bus and other items valued at millions of naira belonging to Chisco Transport Company on Wednesday.

Speaking during an on the spot visit to the company, Governor Alex Otti of the state stated that the government would look at other parks at Osisioma and Port Harcourt Road with more space with a view to moving some of the transport companies there. “And I think it’s time we relocated the parks to a more spacious place. We can’t have everybody clustering in a place.

We will look at them and ensure that we relocate a lot of these vehicles to the parks so that it could be easy for us to move if there is any accident,” he said. The governor then directed that every business facility in the state should install fire extinguishers on their premises.