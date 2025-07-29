Gov’t Moves To Check Maternal Mortality Rate In Kano

The Kano State Government has intensified efforts to curb the alarming maternal mortality rate currently at 937 per 100,000 live births by distributing delivery packs to over 6,000 women across the state.

Speaking during the flag-off of the Strategic Health Sector Interventions and the official launch of the 2025 First Round Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health Week at Burji Ward in Madobi Local Government Area on Wednesday, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, represented by his Deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam, described the initiative as a non-negotiable priority for his administration.

“Our commitment to ensuring that all women carry their pregnancies to term safely and deliver without complications is unwavering. Today, we are distributing 6,000 delivery packs and an additional 500 Caesarean section packages to various health facilities,” Abdussalam stated.

He explained that the intervention is expected to significantly reduce maternal deaths in the state. “We have also provided 25,000 to 30,000 doses of antenatal care (ANC) drugs to prevent anaemia and malaria in pregnancy, two major causes of maternal morbidity and mortality,” he added.

The deputy governor further noted that the state had procured insecticide-treated mosquito nets worth ₦140 million as part of its seasonal malaria chemoprevention campaign.

According to the government, the initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health, Global Fund, Children Relief Society, and the Society for Family Health.

Also speaking at the event, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Abubakar Labaran Yusuf, disclosed that 500 traditional medicine vendors have been certified and registered under the government’s supervision to ensure safety and compliance.

He also revealed that the state has inaugurated a State Centre for Disease Control, which played a vital role in containing the recent diphtheria outbreak, resulting in only one recorded female casualty.

Furthermore, Dr. Labaran said 230 primary healthcare facilities have been renovated across the state.

In his remarks, the State Coordinator of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Kabir Mustapha Yakasai, said the agency has supplied vaccines, medical devices, 3,000 Mama Kits, and 10 delivery kits to various facilities.