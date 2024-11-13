Govt Mourns Victims Of Epe Market Trailer Crash

Share

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commiserated with families of victims of an accident involving a trailer truck at Aiyetoro Main Market, Epe.

The cement laden truck on Monday was said to have suffered brake failure, swerved off road and ploughed through the market, killing about twenty people leaving several others with varying degrees of injury.

In a public statement on Tuesday, Governor SanwoOlu, while describing the accident as a tragic traffic accident, “with deep sorrow” extended sympathies with families of victims. He prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and speedy recovery for those injured in tha accident.

The statement reads: “I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences in light of the tragic traffic accident that occurred in the Aiyetoro area of Epe, Lagos State, yesterday, Monday, November 11, 2024.

“Reports indicate that a cement truck suffered brake failure, resulting in the unfortunate loss of lives and injuries sustained.

With deep sorrow, I extend my sympathies to the families of those affected. I also pray for the departed souls and for the speedy recovery of those injured.

