Govt Makes Strides In Modernising Land Administration

The Lagos State Government says it has made progress modernising land administration and urban development through its Enterprise Geographic Information Service (e-GIS) project.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development Olajide Babatunde said yesterday the e-GIS initiative has been transforming how land records, planning data, and geospatial information are collected, processed, and used in the state since its inception in 2016.

Olajide said: “The strategic initiative was designed to revolutionize land administration, urban planning, and geospatial data management across the state, transforming how land records, planning data, and geospatial information were collected, processed, and used.”

According to him,the e-GIS Office has been working towards building a comprehensive, computerized spatial data infrastructure to support a greater, smarter Lagos.

The office’s strategic goal is to automate and integrate digitization efforts across key agencies, coordinate state-wide mapping and survey projects, and establish Spatial Data Infrastructure (SDI), he added.

He also stated that the e-GIS Office has deployed UAV drones, RTK systems, and cadastral software for precise land mapping and data collection.

Additionally, the office has driven capacity building in Geographic Information Systems (GIS) for Lagos State civil service personnel and provided consultancy and integration support for ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), leveraging GIS technologies.

