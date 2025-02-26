Govt Leverages Tech To Fight Domestic, Sexual Violence

Share

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), said it has introduced two innovations aimed at enhancing access to support services for survivors and mandated reporters, which align with the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to providing holistic support and justice for survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

According to DSVA, the first innovation, Ask INU (I Need You), is a WhatsApp-based AI chatbox designed to provide immediate information and referrals, as users can access timely, confidential, and accurate information about available support services, by simply sending a message to 0812 893 7058 on WhatsApp.

Executive Secretary of Lagos DSVA, Titilola VivourAdeniyi, said the tool ensures that survivors and those assisting them are empowered with critical knowledge of the resources at their disposal.

She noted that additionally, Lagos DSVA launched a SelfReporting Tool via the Domestic and Sexual Violence Case Management System (DSVCMS).

By visiting lagosdsvcms. org and clicking on the “Report” tab, survivors and mandated reporters can securely submit key case details.

