Govt Free Tuition Boosts Quest For Technical Education – Alausa

The Minister of Education, Dr. Morufu Olatunji Alausa, has announced a significant increase in enrollment into Federal Government Technical Colleges (FGTCs), crediting the development to the Bola Tinubu administration’s free tuition policy.

Speaking on Wednesday during the release of the 2025/2026 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) results and placement of students into FGTCs, the Minister who was represented by the Director of Technology and Science Education, Dr. Adenike Olodo said enrollment rose from 7,546 students in 2024 to 29,260 in 2025, representing a 287.76 percent increase.

Dr. Olodo explained that the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector had long suffered from low enrollment due to societal apathy and misconceptions. She said recent policies, including the tuition-free initiative and the transfer of FGTC management to the Department of Technology and Science Education, are beginning to change public perception and drive enrollment.

She said the ministry had faced persistent challenges in attracting students due to public indifference toward technical and vocational education, but the tuition waiver is encouraging more families to embrace the TVET pathway. She added that FGTCs are now expected to offer targeted skill acquisition programmes, along with proper assessment and certification systems to meet government expectations and rising public demand.

Dr. Olodo also recalled that at the 2025 Extraordinary National Council on Education, stakeholders approved the transition of Federal Science and Technical Colleges (FSTCs) to FGTCs and formalized their management transfer to the Technology and Science Education department. As part of the ministry’s effort to expand access, she announced the establishment of two new FGTCs in Enugu and Plateau States.

In his address, the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), Dr. Mohammed Aminu Mohammed, stressed the importance of TVET to Nigeria’s economic development. He said the initiative aims to equip young Nigerians with practical skills for employment and entrepreneurship, noting that skill acquisition is essential for any sustainable economy in the modern era.

Dr. Mohammed revealed that of the 29,260 candidates registered for the 2025 NCEE, a total of 24,074 participated in the examination conducted on June 14 across 32 federal and 171 state technical colleges in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. He said 16,206 of the candidates were male, representing 67.32 percent, while 7,868 were female, accounting for 32.68 percent. He noted that 5,186 candidates were absent from the exam.

By comparison, only 7,546 students enrolled for the entrance exam in 2024—5,197 males and 2,349 females—marking an increase of 21,714 candidates in 2025. Candidates registered for a wide range of trades, including 17 engineering, 7 construction, 8 miscellaneous, and 4 business trades.

Dr. Mohammed further explained that 9,389 candidates, or 39 percent, scored 50 percent and above in the 2025 exam, while 316 candidates, or 1.31 percent, scored 70 percent and above. A total of 14,685 students, representing 61 percent, scored below 50 percent, and only 8 candidates earned the highest possible score band.

The Minister and the NABTEB CEO both described the enrollment growth as a strong endorsement of the administration’s drive to revamp technical education and called for continued support from stakeholders to maintain the momentum.