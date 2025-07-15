Govt, Firm Sign MoU On 500-BPD Oil Refinery

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting genuine investors whose projects align with the state’s development priorities.

He gave the assurance while receiving a delegation from Backbone Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, who are proposing the establishment of a 500-barrel-per-day oil refinery, a Free Trade Zone, and other critical infrastructure projects in the state.

The state government and the company are expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to kick-start the initiative.

Describing the proposed investments as “timely and strategic,” Governor Aiyedatiwa pledged to provide a peaceful and business-friendly environment. He emphasized that the projects would significantly boost economic growth, generate employment, and reduce crime.

“This is real for me. Once construction begins, the economic landscape will change. Businesses will spring up, and our people will have better livelihoods,” he said.

“You can count on us; we were elected to support growth. What you’re bringing, especially the refinery and other projects, will change the face of this state. You’ve seen the potential in Ondo, and we will give you all the support you need.”

The Governor commended the ongoing collaboration between the investors and the Ondo State Development and Investment Promotion Agency (ONDIPA), noting that he had received positive updates and was confident in the project’s success.

He also emphasized the broader national impact of the project, stating,

“This is not just for Ondo. It will benefit the entire country. The refinery will serve Nigeria with its products.”

Highlighting Ondo State’s natural resources and economic potential including its bitumen deposits and long coastline Aiyedatiwa revealed that the state had already secured a license for a deep seaport and was engaging with international partners, including investors from China.

Mr. Stephen Dike, a board member of Backbone Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, praised the leadership of the Aiyedatiwa-led administration, stating that the team’s decision to establish operations in Ondo State was based on the clear vision and consistent support they received.

“Our partnership with Ondo State is very important to us. This is the foundation of our entry into Nigeria. We’ve had other invitations, but none have matched the motivation and leadership alignment we found here,” he said.

Also speaking, the company’s Managing Director, Mr. Henry Owonka, expressed readiness to commence implementation.

“Since our last meeting, we’ve worked closely with ONDIPA to develop a working framework. Your team has been outstanding. We are now prepared to sign the MoU and begin work,” he stated.