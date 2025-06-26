Govt Faults Catholic Church Over Demolition Of Memorial Park

The Ondo State Government has faulted the Ondo Diocese of the Catholic Church over the demolition of a Memorial Park erected in honour of victims of the 2022 Owo church massacre.

Responding to claims by the Catholic Bishop of Ondo Diocese, Dr. Jude Arogundade, the government clarified that the demolition was executed by the Olowo-in-Council with the approval of the state government.

Bishop Arogundade had earlier condemned the demolition, describing it as disrespectful to the memory of those killed during the attack at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo. He also expressed concern over the government’s silence, saying efforts to seek clarification had yielded no response.

However, in a statement issued on Thursday, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, said the decision to remove and relocate the cenotaph was taken after extensive consultations between the government and the Olowo-in-Council.

According to Adeniyan, the Memorial Park, though not a burial site, was designed in the image of a cemetery, bearing inscriptions and symbols associated with the dead—something the Olowo-in-Council considered a cultural taboo.

“There had been ongoing discussions between the Palace of the Olowo and the state government about relocating the Memorial Park before the passing of former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu,” the statement read. “Some government officials took advantage of Akeredolu’s ill health to complete the cenotaph without approval. It was never officially commissioned.”

Adeniyan explained that following Governor Aiyedatiwa’s assumption of office, discussions with the Olowo-in-Council resumed, leading to an agreement for relocation. The land, previously revoked, was returned to its original owners—the Olowo of Owo and AgroMore Limited—who subsequently carried out the demolition with government backing.

The governor has now commissioned a team to engage relevant stakeholders to establish a new cenotaph at a location acceptable to the Owo community.

“The Church, as a vital part of the Owo community, must strive to live in harmony with its host and respect the traditional institution,” Adeniyan stated. “The government remains committed to ensuring peaceful coexistence among all interest groups for communal harmony in the state.”