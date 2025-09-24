Govt Engages Computer Village Traders On Relocation To Katangowa ICT Hub

In a renewed effort to decongest Ikeja and modernise Lagos’ commercial infrastructure, the Lagos State Government has opened direct dialogue with traders at the popular Computer Village, as plans to relocate the market to Katangowa advance.

Led by the Permanent Secretary of the Office of Urban Development, Mr Gbolahan Oki, the meeting marked a significant step towards transparency and stakeholder engagement. According to Oki, this is the first time in over 15 years that government officials are meeting with traders within the market to discuss relocation plans. “We are here under the directive of Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

This meeting shows our administration’s commitment to dialogue, transparency, and inclusive development,” Oki said. The planned relocation is part of the government’s broader urban renewal initiative. The new site, to be developed as an ICT and Business Park in Katangowa, is expected to feature modern facilities including: Hotels and banking halls; Recreational and green spaces; Fire and police stations; Ample parking areas and Upgraded access roads.

Oki emphasized that the move is not a forced eviction but a carefully planned transition that aims to enhance both business growth and urban order. He also appealed to traders to support government efforts by discontinuing street trading and addressing drainage issues within Ikeja.