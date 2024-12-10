Govt Declares Unauthorised Installed Gates, Barriers Illegal

Share

The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, has said all gates and barriers installed within Lagos metropolis without prior authorisation were illegal and would be removed.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said this in a statement on Monday in Lagos. Osiyemi said any unauthorised gate or barrier should be dismantled within seven days of the announcement.

He stated that failure to comply with the rules would result in enforcement actions which would include removal and penalties, in line with existing regulations.

He added: “The ministry of transportation has observed a surge in the installation of unauthorised gates, particularly in the Lekki axis.

“Many of these gates were erected without the necessary approvals from the ministry, while some approved gates are being mismanaged as residents fail to adhere to the established guidelines.

“This non-compliance poses significant challenges to traffic flow, emergency response access, and overall public safety. As such, the ministry is taking a firm stance to address this issue.”

Osiyemi said compliance with the state government’s policy and regulations for gates and barriers was mandatory.

According to him, gates or barriers on public roads must remain fully open for public use between 5am and 10pm daily, to ensure interconnectivity and free flow of traffic across the state.

