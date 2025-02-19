Share

Abia State Government has begun a major crackdown on fake and adulterated products in Aba, Abia State following Governor Alex Otti’s directive to rid the commercial city of counterfeit goods.

The State Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to enforcing strict measures against the production and sale of fake drugs and beverages, warning perpetrators to desist from such illegal activities.

Governor Otti’s resolve was strengthened by recent National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) raids at Eziukwu (Cemetery Road) Market in Aba, where authorities uncovered operations involving the production of fake products and revalidation of expired ones.

Condemning the illicit trade, Kanu warned that the government would not tolerate activities that undermine consumer safety and tarnish Abia’s reputation.

“The State Government, in its avowed responsibility to secure the lives of Abians and residents, has warned producers of fake drugs and beverages to desist from such unwholesome acts that do not define who we are as a people.”

The Commissioner disclosed that the state government will collaborate with security agencies to implement a rigorous enforcement strategy to root out counterfeit merchants and ensure they face the full weight of the law.

“We are embarking on serious enforcement operations with security agencies to ensure that such illegal activities are completely stopped,” he said.

Kanu urged residents and traders to support the crackdown on fake goods, emphasizing that Aba’s identity as a hub of industrious and hardworking entrepreneurs must not be tainted by the actions of a few greedy individuals.

“Our people are known for their industry and hard work, but a few bad actors are damaging the state’s reputation. This must stop.”

The enforcement drive signals Abia State’s commitment to ensuring a safe and transparent business environment, protecting consumers from harmful products, and upholding the integrity of Aba’s commercial sector.

