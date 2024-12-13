Govt College, Ughelli, Old Boys To Mark 80th Anniversary

Share

Members of Government College Ughelli Old Boys Association (GCUOBA) at home and in the diaspora, will converge on their alma mater to hold the 80th anniversary of coming together between 15th and 17th January, 2025 in Delta State.

According to the GCUOBA President General World-wide, Albert Akpomudje (SAN), during a press conference held at the office of GCUOBA Warri Branch, said Government College, Ughelli, is one of the oldest government schools in Delta State founded in January 17, 1945.

Addressing journalists, Akpomudje said: “It is one of the first schools in Delta State that we are very proud of because the school is very unique.

It is like a cult, once you enter and come out of it, you must have likeness for the great school. “The first celebration for the school was in 1975, when it celebrated silver jubilee, then golden jubilee and then 70th anniversary celebration.

“And that is why we are taking this 80th anniversary celebration coming up on 15th to 17th January, 2025. Old boys from overseas and within Nigeria are looking forward to attending the celebration.”

He said: “This press briefing is to enlighten the general public of what will be done and to tell the whole world that there is a unique celebration coming up that will give us the opportunity to meet ourselves again as a form of re-union.”

