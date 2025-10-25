As part of activities marking the 90th anniversary of the found – ing of its association, members of Class of ’81 of Government Secondary School Owerri recently organized a talent and educational mentorship programme tagged STARs’ Awards. The fifth in the series, the event came under the banner of STARs’ Learning and Development Programme and it brought together industry leaders and students with a view to inspire and mentor secondary and tertiary school students through a virtual multidisciplinary career mentorship initiative. According to the organisers, the programme’s curriculum includes leadership, problem-solving, research methodology, effective time management, and self-awareness, equipping students with the skills necessary to excel locally and globally.

The Programme Coordinator, Mr. Emeka Mba, said, “The STARs’ Learning and Development Programme has positively impacted 1,350 students through various initiatives, including the Annual STARs’ Awards, ICT capacity building workshops, and career coaching. “Our ambition to scale the programme’s reach has been catalysed by corporate part- ners from across various industries.”

In his contribution, the Class Captain, Mr. Iyke Babajide Ezeji, noted that “The STARs’ Learning and Development Programme remains a legacy institutional framework for incubating and recruiting the next generation of leaders in Nigeria and beyond.”

The Guest of Honour who also repre – sented the Imo State Ministry of Education, Mrs. Augustina Azubuike commended the Class of 81 for their commitment to the pro – gramme’s sustainability.