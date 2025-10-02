Govt College Ketu Class Of 2001 Celebrates Silver Jubilee

Members of Government College Ketu’s Class of 2001 yesterday embarked on a heartwarming return to their alma mater, marking the official commencement of activities celebrating their 25th graduation anniversary.

The distinguished delegation, representing classmates across Nigeria and the diaspora, included Damilare Shittu (Alumni President), Dr. Rhoda Adeniji (25th Anniversary Committee Chairperson), Pioneer Alumni President Nkechinyere Nwaiwu, alongside Dapo Iwajomo, Omoniyi Kaka, Deji Ogunsanwo, and Bisola Koledoye.

The visit began with a memorable encounter at the junior school, where current Principal, Mr. M.T. Olawoyin, who served as Head of Mathematics during their student days, warmly received the team. Olawoyin said: “Seeing these young minds I once taught return as accomplished professionals fills my heart with immense pride. “They represent the very best of what GCK stands for: excellence, character, and service to humanity.”