Govt Can Help Young People Feel Hopeful About Their Future – Osakorigho

Comedian Diamond Osakorigho, the creator and presenter of Pararan Mock News has raised his concerns over the lapses of the Nigerian entertainment industry and how the government can help.

The Warri, Delta State-born comedian, who ventured into Showbiz in 2017 said, “I believe that the entertainment industry in Nigeria, like any other industry, has its own unique challenges and opportunities.

While it may be challenging at times, it’s also a place where creativity, innovation, and hard work can thrive. With the right mindset, support, and resources, anyone can achieve their goals and succeed in the industry.

“It’s important to stay focused, stay positive, and never give up on your dreams, no matter how difficult the path may seem.”

Osakorigho also noted that there are many ways that the government can help young people in Nigeria feel more hopeful and optimistic about their future.

He asserted, “This could involve investing in education and training programs that provide young people with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the job market.

“It could also involve creating more opportunities for entrepreneurship and innovation, such as by providing funding or mentorship to young people who want to start their own businesses.

“Finally, the government could work to create a more inclusive and equitable society, where everyone has the chance to succeed regardless of their background or circumstances.”

The Pararan Mock News founder believes that humour can be a powerful tool for reducing stress and promoting well-being.

However, he also uses his talent and platform to address important social issues and promote positive change.

“I started in 2017 and came to limelight in March 2018. So, many people appreciate my comedy and how I pass my message on social media through my craft, it is a different thing entirely and not part of the regular. As a comedian, you have a unique ability to bring joy and laughter to people’s lives.”