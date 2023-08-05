Govt Can Deepen Sports, Culture Industries Through Schools- Covenant Of Zion Schools Boss

Governments across all levels must encourage schools to drive the development of sports and other extra curriculum activities as a form of policy to deepen various sectors of the economy.

Dr Babajide Oresegun, the Director of Programmes & Projects Covenant Of Zion Schools Ijegun, Lagos who gave this advice said by providing a diverse range of extracurricular activities, such as sports, arts, music, drama, debate, and academic competitions, schools create an environment where students can explore various interests and talents which will ultimately lead to a healthy society.

Oresegun who gave this advice at the end of the session, graduation and award ceremony of the school which featured several activities including sports, said schools can help foster a supportive and encouraging environment, encourage students to discover their talents and also help them build a strong foundation for their future endeavours.

“Sports and other extra-curricular activities play a crucial role in children’s growth and development. They promote physical fitness, coordination, and motor skills while instilling important values like team- work, discipline, and perseverance and that is why we have encouraged all these in our schools and we are recommending the model to the government to be replicated across schools in the state because that is the way to go,” he said.

No fewer than 500 primary and secondary students attended the session party. Other attendees were parents, guardians, teachers, media and invited guests. Other activities performed at the party include choreography, and different kinds of dance including drama, Atilogwu, Yoruba, Igbo, South- South and bata among others. at can affect their lives negatively.