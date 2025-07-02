Govt Begins Full Enforcement Of Single Use Plastic Ban

The Lagos State Government has begun the enforcement of the ban on Single-Use Plastics (SUPs) below 40 microns.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources Tokunbo Wahab said at a news conference yesterday any store found storing or selling the SUPs would be sealed, warning everyone to desist from such the act.

He said: “There will be no going back from July 1 on the enforcement of the ban of single use plastics, which is less than 40 microns in Lagos State. “LASG has put in place different enforcement strategies to effect this ban.

However, these strategies will not be disclosed yet. “Let me also emphasise that any market or store that is found storing or engaging in the sale and distribution of the SUPs less than 40 microns will be sealed up and items confiscated.

“The offenders will be punished according to the environmental laws of Lagos State.” The commissioner said there had been a lot of awareness of the ban by the ministry.

Wahab said: “When we announced the ban of styrofoam food containers in January 2024, we also informed everyone that starting from January 2025, certain categories of SUPs will be banned.

“By January 2025, after a series of meetings and representations with concerned stakeholders, the state gave another grace of six months, which expired today.