Govt Agency Stifling Local Ship-Owners Out Of Business

Moves by indigenous shipping companies to lift Nigerian petroleum products came to naught last week when the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited(NNPCL) Shipping declared its intention to partner with foreign company on shipments, Bayo Akomolafe

Regardless of local ship owners’ public outcry, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Shipping and Caverton Marine Limited have partnered with a foreign shipping firm, Stena Bulk by signing a new joint venture (JV) that will create a new tanker operation serving Nigeria and West Africa’s regional and global crude oil, refined product and LNG shipping requirements.

For more than a decade, less than five per cent of the Nigerian ship owners or Nigerian flagged vessels have not benefited from crude oil carriage under the NIDAS Shipping Services.

After many years of complaints, contract job opportunity was, however, brokered at a meeting in Lagos between the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping (NCS), ship owners and the Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Shipping, Mr Panos Gliatis, to enable them dislodge the foreign shipping lines from dominating the country’s coastal shipping.

But prior to this development, NNPC shipping preferred foreign liners to do the coastal shipping reserved for the local shipping companies, leading to accusation by the local ship owners under the umbrella of Ship Owners Association of Nigeria (SOAN) that NNPC Shipping had breached the local content law, particularly its failure to create commercial opportunities in the downstream petroleum supply chain.

New direction

Moreover, Gliatis at that stakeholders meeting suggested the pooling system as a viable approach for Nigerian ship-owners to surmount fiscal challenges in ship acquisition.

For instance, he explained: “The non-availability of contracts for ship-owners has been a recurring challenge but we are going to address this. In the next few years, we can hope to see more Nigerian ships and the pooling system is an idea that is in the works.

I think it should be discussed and explored because it is a system that assures impartiality, transparency and equal sharing of earnings. “I hope that we can build on this collaboration as a private company to find solutions with Nigerian ship-owners who are private businessmen as we look forward to achieving more together.

This is the hope for everyone and it will be good for the entire shipping industry.” However, the table turned against the local ship owners last week, when NNPC Shipping and its new partners said that they would explore options to create a ‘modern and efficient’ fleet of tankers, comprising both new and existing tonnage depending on market factors and commercial opportunities in the region.

Plans

Also, the companies said that they planned to evaluate opportunities for both vessel acquisitions and long-term charter arrangements as these fleet would primarily serve the logistics needs of NNPC, including crude, clean and LNG/LPG transportation and will also cater to other oil producers and traders.

According to Gliatis, the new strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in NNPC’s commitment to modernising Nigeria’s maritime infrastructure.

In addition he said: “By combining our expertise with Stena Bulk and Caverton Marine, we are creating a robust platform that will enhance our domestic refining, import and export capabilities and strengthen Nigeria’s position in global energy logistics.” Similarly, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Stena

Nigerian cargoes should be handled by local shipping companies in order to create more jobs and halt over $6 billion loss in freight annually to foreign shipping lines

Bulk, Erik Hanell, explained: “We are excited to partner with NNPC and Caverton Marine in this groundbreaking venture.

This collaboration aligns perfectly with our pragmatic strategy of expanding our presence in key growth markets while maintaining our high standards of operational excellence and sustainability.

Nigeria’s energy sector is undergoing remarkable transformation and we are proud to be part of this journey.”

Also, the Chief Executive Officer, Caverton Offshore Support Group, Bode Makanjuola, added that joint venture marked a significant stride in enhancing Nigeria’s maritime capabilities.

According to him, “by combining local knowledge with international best practices, we are establishing a world-class operation that will benefit not only Nigeria but the entire SubSaharan Africa region.”

Before the latest move by NNPC Shipping, a Greece-based shipping company, Unibros, with its vessels deployed to execute contract for NNPCL had been lifting the country’s oil.

Vessels

For instance, the foreign shipping operating under Unibros include: Bora with 46,700 Dead Weight (dwt); Capt Gregory with 31,259 dead weight (dwt); Coromel, 12,279 dwt; Kowie,16,885 dwt; Leste – 46,803 dwt; Levanto, 19,117 dwt; Maestro, 17,575dwt; Notus, 12,681dwt; Ostria, 40,316dwt; Stellar, 40,316 dwt; Tornado, 40,316 dwt; Vardar, 40,225dwt and Zonda, 46,803 dwt.

Agitations

Prior to this, the President of Nigerian Indigenous Ship owners Association (NISA) Mr. Aminu Umar, said that NIDAS had been hiring international vessels for transportation, noting that they kept saying that Nigerian vessels could not handle such cargoes as many were littering the waters without job because of the NNPCL cargo lifting policy.

It was gathered that over 95 per cent of the country’s crude oil was being ferried by foreign vessels, while only few indigenous ship owners are allowed to participate, leading to $6 billion loss in freight annually.

Worried by this, the Vice President of the Association of Marine Engineers and surveyors (AMES), Emmanuel Ilori, complained that some Nigerian vessels were idle on the waterways due to the unfavourable cargo policy of NNPCL, noting that this had led to huge unemployment for Nigerian youths and raised foreign earning power.

Ilori said: “l do not understand why we hate to see Nigeria grow. Everybody is just concerned about himself and the narrow benefits they get.”

Also, Barrister Ebenezer Oladimeji, a maritime lawyer, said that the trend was not good for Nigerian economy despite the existing law that protect indigenous shipping companies to control the country’s coastal trade.

He explained that a country that failed to used it available resources fully was only short changing itself, saying that it was not wise for the country to be raising earnings of another country without corresponded gain.

According to him, some local ship owners are in court today because they could not pay the loan sourced from the banks, noting that the country was losing $6 billion to foreign shipping companies from freighting of its oil products.

Last line

Nigerian cargoes should be handled by local shipping companies in order to create more jobs and halt over $6 billion loss in freight annually to foreign shipping lines.

