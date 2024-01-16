Govs’ll cooperate with military to end terrorism –Kaduna gov

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has disclosed that Governors across the country will cooperate with the Nigeria military, towards bringing an end to the war against bandits and terrorists in the country.

The governor also noted with dismay fresh cases of attacks in the pasts weeks, saying that the fight against banditry and terrorism had in the recent weeks suffered setbacks. He, however, expressed confidence that, the Nigerian Armed Forces will live up to expectation by ending banditry and terrorism in the country.

The governor spoke at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna yesterday when he laid the wreath in honour of the Country’s fallen heroes during the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day. Speaking with Reporters shortly after the ceremony, which had in attendance Commanders and Commandants of military commands and formation in Kaduna, Governor Sani said, the country will never forget its fallen heroes who fought and died in defence of Nigeria’s territorial integrity