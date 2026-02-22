The Wife of Anambra Governor, Dr Nonye Soludo, has admonished Christian faithful in the country to accept the Lenten season as a period for solemn reflection, prayer and reconciliation.

Soludo gave the admonition in a message she issued in Awka to mark the commencement of Lent with the Ash Wednesday. She described the season as “a time for supplication, atonement and renewed commitment to godly living”.

She said that Ash Wednesday reminds Christians about the “brevity of life and God’s enduring promise of salvation”. Soludo urged the faithful to focus on purposeful living, anchored on love and service to humanity.

According to her, the 40- day Lenten period offers Christians the opportunity to reflect on the virtues of Christ, by shunning bitterness and hostility for the greater good of society.

She hoped that the holy season would foster unity among families and communities, promoting love, harmony and peaceful coexistence. Soludo further prayed that the period would inspire spiritual growth and strengthen communal bonds across society.